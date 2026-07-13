ADX Strategy EA MT5

Introducing the Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5, an innovative automated trading solution specifically designed for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor utilizes the Average Directional Index to identify trends and manage trades effectively, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading performance.

With its ability to automate trade entries and exits based on trend strength, the Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5 offers significant advantages including reduced emotional decision-making and increased trading efficiency. Traders can benefit from its precision in executing trades, allowing for a hands-off approach to trading while still capitalizing on market movements.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core strategy: Utilizes ADX for identifying strong trends, ensuring timely trade entries.
  • Multiple timeframes: Supports various timeframes for versatile trading strategies across different market conditions.
  • Comprehensive risk management: Features customizable Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings to protect your capital.
  • Entry filters: Includes filters for spread, trading sessions, and news events to optimize trade timing.
  • Position management: Offers options for martingale and grid trading strategies to enhance profit potential.
  • Broker compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with most brokers supporting MT5.
  • Real-time dashboard: Displays crucial trading information, including open trades and account metrics for easy monitoring.
  • Alerts system: Provides notifications via pop-up, email, and push notifications to keep you informed of market conditions.

The Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5 is your go-to solution for effective trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, maximizing your trading potential with automated strategies.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5, automated trading, trend following, Forex EA, risk management, trading strategy, MT5 expert advisor, Forex trading, algorithmic trading, ADX indicator, trading automation, market analysis, trading signals, financial technology, online trading

Recommended products
Zenith Pulse
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
Experts
Prompt Firm Ready! ZenithPulse is an expert advisor designed for precise trading, combining a strategy that seeks to take advantage of volatility with strict risk management to trade exclusively on EUR/USD during news releases and react to instant market movements. Key Features: Simplicity and ease of use: ZenithPulse features an intuitive interface and adjustable parameters to facilitate configuration and understanding, allowing any trader to set up and grasp the underlying strategy without req
Aura Gold Scalper X
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability One trade at a time for preci
Super RAMMR
Piotr Karp
Experts
Super RAMMR EA v2.1 – Advanced Multi-Regime Trading Robot Super RAMMR EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple market conditions. Using a combination of trend-following and mean-reversion strategies, it dynamically adjusts its trading behavior based on market volatility and price action. Key Features: Multi-Regime Trading: Detects high and low volatility regimes using ATR percentile and moving averages. Trend & Mean-Reversion Modes: Operates in trend-follow
MMM Classic Alligator EA
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA uses an Alligator indicator and has a classic strategy to trade as the Alligators Jaw, Teeth and Lips calculation results are compared each tick. This way, the EA opens orders at right moment and closes the orders as it reaches the right profit value. It protects your money because it is provided with: trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit; Spread value limit to prevent opening
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Trend Cross Dynamic Exit EA
Suci Ridha Krismayanti
Experts
Trend Cross Dynamic Exit EA is an automated trading tool designed to capture trend movement using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It utilizes confirmed signals for entry and real-time Crossover detection for exit to manage trades dynamically. Trading Logic Buy Entry: Triggers a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA on the completed bar (Shift 1) . Sell Entry: Triggers a Sell order when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA on the completed bar (Shift 1) . Dynamic Exit: Posi
Propfirm Gold Guardian
Rajabalasekaran R
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Propfirm Gold Guardian , a highly refined, strictly rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to capture the most powerful daily market movements with absolute precision for Gold. With a meticulously verified Profit Factor and a stunningly low historical drawdown, I am not just another trading bot. I am a calculated, disciplined momentum engine built for traders who demand a flawless, smooth equity curve and uncompromising risk management. My specialty? Capturing explosive daily
XAU Bull Trend EA
Erbil Komur
Experts
XAU Bull Trend EA is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe , opening long (buy) trades only . Its primary goal is to capture bullish trends while applying disciplined and adaptive risk management. General Features Trading instrument: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1 Long-only trading Does not trade frequently; trend-focused strategy Built-in spread filter Uses TEMA as the main trend filter Risk & Trade Management Percentage-based risk management (Selectable levels from 1% to 7% ) ATR (A
Gold Daily Eagle MT5
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
Gold Daily Eagle   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %. Integrated News Filter:   Automatically suspends trading duri
Stochastic Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
The Stochastic Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5 is an advanced trading robot designed to automate trading across multiple currency pairs using a sophisticated stochastic strategy. Ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on market fluctuations without the need for constant monitoring, this EA simplifies the trading process while maximizing potential profitability. With its dual Moving Average crossover system, the EA offers enhanced decision-making capabilities, allowing traders to implement strateg
MMM High Low
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM High Low strategy: The robot uses its built-in High-Low (HILO) indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works and indicates. It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit. It protects your money because it is provided with : Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distanc
Black Box EURUSD evening MT5
Alexander Gromov
Experts
This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of historical prices, moving average and output values of Williams R and Stochastic indicators in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open a position. Prior to giving birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method, which, of course, does not guarantee any results in the future. The bot is designed to trade during evening
Vanguard Precision Scalper
Micheal
Experts
Vanguard Precision Scalper   is a high-logic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand precision, safety, and transparency. This EA is built on a Triple-Confirmation Engine , ensuring it only enters the market when trend, momentum, and oscillators align perfectly. Unlike "black-box" systems, this EA is powered by a robust risk management framework that includes Daily Drawdown Protection and an Integrated News Filter , making it suitable for both personal accounts and Prop
SessionPulse US30
Emre Sipahioglu
Experts
SessionPulse US30 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for US30 trading on the 5-minute timeframe. The idea behind the EA is fairly simple. It watches a number of specific intraday periods and only takes a trade when the conditions of one of its internal rule sets are met. It is not designed to stay in the market all day or to keep adding positions when a trade moves against it. Once attached to the chart, the EA handles entries, position sizing, protection and exits automatically. It
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Millennium
Vladimir Pleshakov
Experts
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
Splash EA
Mikhail Golubev
Experts
Splash EA is a long-awaited implementation of my trading system in a fully automated form. The algorithm is based on the analysis of the symbiosis of the trading volume and the movement of the price of the instrument, as a result of which we get points with a high probability of a reversal. My trading system will always work as long as the market exists. Honest advisor with honest tests. Join your team, you won't regret it! Timeframes: M5-   H 1 Basic pairs:   GBPUSD ,   EURUSD ,   AUDUSD .   EA
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Expert Advisor) ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners. ️ Key Parameters Parameter Description cSeconds Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions. PriceShotPercentATR Percentage of ATR that the price must m
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
Nemo Scalper
Cheong Chun Kin
Experts
Overview Nemo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion grid strategy on the EURUSD M5 chart. It identifies short-term price over-extensions from the daily open range, enters counter-trend positions, and layers additional grid entries as the market moves against the basket — all managed with a volume-weighted average take-profit that closes the entire basket in profit once price reverts. How It Works Entry signal — The EA watches for a momentum candle (close[2] v
Orion Pulse
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
Orion Pulse   is a high-precision   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor   engineered specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . Built with   structured breakout logic   and powered by a   DNN63 Neural Network , this system is designed to   eliminate weak signals   and execute only   high-probability trades . THIS IS NOT A GRID. THIS IS NOT UNCONTROLLED MARTINGALE. THIS IS DISCIPLINED, STRUCTURED, AI-FILTERED BREAKOUT EXECUTION. NEURAL CORE – DNN63 AI ENGINE At the heart of the system lie
Black Box XAUUSD evening MT5
Alexander Gromov
Experts
This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of market data, numerical constant values and output values of Stochastic indicators and Moving Averages in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open a position. Prior to giving birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of Stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method, which does not guarantee any results in the future, of course. No martingale is used. The robot i
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
RMH Breakout Strategy
Kutay Duranoglu
Experts
RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities. https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout Key Features: Strategy Type: Trend-following strategy Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values. Filters: EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA. Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the dai
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Market Shooter
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
Market Shooter EA — Description & Recommendation Market Shooter EA is a professional breakout-sniping Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability market moves with precision and discipline. The EA uses a smart price breakout detection system , targeting key support and resistance levels, then executes trades with sniper-level accuracy using buffer confirmation and volatility-aware scaling. The strategy focuses on clean market structure , avoiding noise and low-quality entries, making it
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Introducing SuperTrend MT5, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT5, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT5, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT5 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly. Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different broke
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (3)
Indicators
Introducing the Brilliant Reversals MT5, an advanced trading indicator designed to identify potential trend reversal points in the market. This powerful tool is ideal for traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by accurately pinpointing critical moments for entering or exiting trades. The Brilliant Reversals MT5 leverages sophisticated algorithms to deliver precise signals, helping traders capitalize on market volatility. With its non-repainting nature, this indicator ensures th
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (4)
Utilities
Introducing the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to automate hedging strategies, providing traders with a reliable tool to manage adverse price movements. This EA is perfect for both novice traders exploring hedging techniques and experienced professionals looking to enhance their trading setups. With its sophisticated risk management features, the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5 stands out by significantly reducing potential drawdowns and allowing for flexible lot sizing. T
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing SuperTrend MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT4, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Introducing the EA GridTradeManager MT4, a powerful trading expert advisor designed to optimize your grid trading strategies on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to automate the placement and management of grid orders, capitalizing on market fluctuations effectively. Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 users who seek to enhance their price action trading strategies. This tool utilizes fractal analysis to effectively identify key swing points and trend-defining patterns, making it an invaluable asset for traders across various markets including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator offers significant advantages by accurately confirming uptrends and downtrends through visual signals
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency by automating the management of your stop-loss levels. Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, this EA ensures that your profits are maximized while minimizing risk through dynamic adjustments to breakeven and trailing stop settings. With the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, traders can enjoy the significant advantages of optimized trade management, allowing for better prof
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike. With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the RSI Divergence MT4, a powerful indicator designed to identify trend reversals by analyzing the relationship between price movements and the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Perfect for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process, this tool offers insights into potential buy and sell signals based on divergence patterns. With its ability to detect both bullish and bearish divergences, the RSI Divergence MT4 empowers traders to spot weakening trends and optimize exit str
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing the Consecutive Candle MT5, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by identifying streaks of bullish or bearish candles. This tool is perfect for traders in the forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets, providing clear signals and alerts to help you make informed decisions. With its ability to deliver timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals, the Consecutive Candle MT5 is praised for its accuracy and ease of use. Many traders have
FREE
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Keltner Channel MT5, a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify market volatility and potential trend reversals. This tool is ideal for both novice and expert traders looking to refine their strategies across various assets. The Keltner Channel MT5 utilizes Exponential Moving Averages and Average True Range to create dynamic price bands that assist in spotting breakouts and assessing market trends. By providing clear visual signals and alerts,
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT5, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT5 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, an innovative indicator designed to provide traders with precise trend analysis and dynamic support and resistance levels. Ideal for forex, commodities, and cryptocurrency traders, this tool enhances decision-making and accuracy in identifying market reversals and trend continuations. The Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 stands out by utilizing advanced Gaussian kernel smoothing to create adaptive envelope bands tha
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.82 (11)
Utilities
Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT4, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT4 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly. Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different broke
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a robust utility designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, aimed at enhancing the trading experience for both novice and experienced traders. By offering an intuitive interface and powerful features, it helps users manage trades more efficiently and with greater accuracy. This utility streamlines trading tasks, enabling users to focus on strategy rather than manual processes. With features like one-click trading and customizable alerts, traders can quickly respond to mar
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the Ea CloseManager MT5, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify and automate the trade closure process. This powerful tool benefits both manual and automated trading strategies by providing precise control over exit criteria, making it ideal for traders across various levels of expertise. With the Ea CloseManager MT5, users experience significant time savings in trade management and improved risk control. Traders utilizing this EA report enh
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify key Fibonacci levels in real-time. By providing timely alerts when price approaches or breaks these critical levels, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders, as it simplifies the complex task of tracking Fibonacci levels while offering essential notifications to prevent missed trading opportunitie
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT4, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT4 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review