Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5

The Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard is a powerful tool for monitoring multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Brilliant Reversal indicator. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying buy/sell signals with their strength:

  • S: Strong
  • M: Medium
  • W: Weak

You can find the MT4 version here  Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT4

For detailed documentation click here

Brilliant Reversal Integration: Configurable parameters include Small Bar Count, Medium Bar Count, and Big Bar Count for precise reversal signal detection across short, medium, and long terms.

Confluence Alerts: Highlights confluence signals when multiple timeframes align in the same direction and strength, increasing trade setup confidence.

Custom Alerts: Real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications ensure traders never miss critical signals.

Responsive Design: The dashboard adapts dynamically to any screen size, showing signals clearly and indicating how many candles ago each signal occurred.

User Customization: Flexible options for panel size, signal colors, and timeframe filters allow traders to tailor the tool to their needs.

The Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard is an indispensable tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market reversals, offering actionable insights and a seamless user experience.

If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.


