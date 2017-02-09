Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe

5

Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard allows you to add and monitor PSAR trends. The multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard will save you a lot of time and gives you a single view of the markets using PSAR. In short, you can just view one window and get a snapshot of up to 21 instruments on your MT4 platform.

The indicator opens in a sub-window.

Below are the features of the PSAR Dashboard Indicator

  • Modify PSAR Settings: The PSAR Dashboard comes with default PSAR settings of 0.02 (Step) and 0.2 (Maximum)
  • Monitor 9 default time frames: From M1 - MN time frames
  • Add custom time frames (using MT4 period convertor script): H2, H3, H6, H8, H12, D2, D3, etc....
  • Monitor 21 instruments simultaneously
  • Set up different options for alerts (pop up/email/sound)
  • Blue UP Arrow = New PSAR uptrend started on the timeframe
  • Red DOWN Arrow = New PSAR downtrend started on the timeframe
  • Red Sloping Arrow = PSAR downtrend in progress
  • Blue Sloping Arrow = PSAR uptrend in progress


Indicator Setting Description

  • Symbols: Add up to 21 symbols separated by a semi-colon; (ex: EURUSD;USDJPY)
  • Addition: If there are some extensions you add here (ex: If your symbols are EURUSDm, then in Addition you enter m)
  • Timeframes: Enter the timeframes for which you want to track the PSAR separated by semi-colon ;
  • Alerts On: Toggle True/False to enable/disable alerts
  • Play Sound: Toggle True/False to enable/disable sound alert
  • Show popup: Toggle True/False to show or hide pop up
  • eMail: Toggle True/False to send email notifications
  • Step: 0.02 (default PSAR setting)
  • Maximum: 0.2 (default PSAR setting)
  • TextColor: Change text colors
  • myFont: Change fonts
  • colorHead: Change text colors of the headings
  • UpColor: Color to show when PSAR is up or changes trend to up
  • DownColor: Color to show when PSAR is down or changes trend to down
Reviews 2
Mohammad Haris
223
Mohammad Haris 2020.05.27 10:04 
 

it work, thank u

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Mohammad Haris
223
Mohammad Haris 2020.05.27 10:04 
 

it work, thank u

kzh85
19
kzh85 2019.01.12 09:59 
 

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