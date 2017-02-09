Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe

Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard allows you to add and monitor PSAR trends. The multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard will save you a lot of time and gives you a single view of the markets using PSAR. In short, you can just view one window and get a snapshot of up to 21 instruments on your MT4 platform.

The indicator opens in a sub-window.

Below are the features of the PSAR Dashboard Indicator

Modify PSAR Settings: The PSAR Dashboard comes with default PSAR settings of 0.02 (Step) and 0.2 (Maximum)

Monitor 9 default time frames: From M1 - MN time frames

Add custom time frames (using MT4 period convertor script): H2, H3, H6, H8, H12, D2, D3, etc....

Monitor 21 instruments simultaneously

Set up different options for alerts (pop up/email/sound)

Blue UP Arrow = New PSAR uptrend started on the timeframe

Red DOWN Arrow = New PSAR downtrend started on the timeframe

Red Sloping Arrow = PSAR downtrend in progress

Blue Sloping Arrow = PSAR uptrend in progress





Indicator Setting Description