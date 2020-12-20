Candle Good Setup MT4

You ask yourself the question every time you open your charts: how to win in trading? Will using a lot of indicators work? well know that I also asked myself the same questions when I first started trading. After testing many indicators, I realized that winning trading is simple and accurate trading. after several months of thinking and optimizing I was able to find my solution: Candle Good Setup

Candle Good setup is a trend and entry timing indicator analyzing the market in multi-frame to give the right timing to enter and exit the market.

Advantages You Get

  • Easy, visual and effective trend detection.

  • Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.

  • shows your stop loss and take profit according to your settings

  • Dashboard for Check trend in keys timeframes ( M1-M5-M15-M30-H1-H4-D1-W1-MN )

  • Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.

  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.

  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

How To Trade


We can imagine several trading strategies with this wonderful indicator. I will introduce you in the following lines how I use it personally

No complicated rules, Just follow 4 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Note the trend indicated by the indicator

Step 2: Enter Setup

  • Enter sell if in a downtrend and the indicator turns from neutral to the sell signal

  • Enter Buy if in an uptrend and the indicator changes from neutral to the buy signal

Step 3: Set Stop Loss and take profit

  • set the stop loss and take profit at the level indicated according to your parameters

  • you can define partial take profit to properly manage your position 

Step 4:  Early exit

  • Immediately exit the trade if the trend changes

Candle Good setup options and settings

Main settings

  • Candle Mode :  choose the type of candlestick use analysis (Japanese candlestick or Heiken Ashi candlestick).

  • Time Frame Analysis : choose the number of timeframes for the analysis (2 - 3 or 4 timeframes).

Display settings

  • Show Arrow -> Set "true"  to materialize the trend with a drawing in the main window. 

  • Show Dashboard -> Set "true"  to display the dashboard (trend scanner) in the main window. 

  • Show SL and TP-> Set "true"  to display the stop loss and take profit level in the main window. 

  • Candle period for SL -> number of bars to position the stop loss

  • RiskReward -> Risk Reward ratio for take profit

Colors settings

  • Down color  -> Color of drops 

  • Up color  -> Color of the supers

  • SL line color  -> Stop loss line color

  • TP line color  -> Take profit line color

Alert and notification settings

  • Popup Alerts -> Set "true" to receive pop-up alerts

  • Email Alerts -> Set "true" to receive a notification e-mail

  • Push Notification Alerts -> Set "true" to receive mobile notifications

  • Sound Alerts -> Set "true" to receive an audible notification

  • SoundFileName -> Choose your favorite alert sound

Graphs limit settings

  • Limit Bars  -> maximum of bars for the first calculation




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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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