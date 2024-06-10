Market Calculator for MT4

Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position.

The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE

All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs:

" Lot Calculator " - calculation of the trade volume depending on the risk and StopLoss size.

" - calculation of the trade volume depending on the risk and StopLoss size. The risk value can be set as: % of balance ,

,

% of equity,



% of free margin



fixed amount of money

" Profit Calculator " - calculation of Profit/Loss of a trade depending on the distance between opening/closing the trade and the lot size.

Calculated in monetary terms and % of the balance.

" - calculation of Profit/Loss of a trade depending on the distance between opening/closing the trade and the lot size. Calculated in monetary terms and % of the balance. " StopLoss Calculator " - possible loss in pips depending on risk and lot size

" - possible loss in pips depending on risk and lot size " Margin Calculator " - calculation of margin requirements for opening a position with a specified lot

" - calculation of margin requirements for opening a position with a specified lot Complete information about the properties of the symbol and your account.