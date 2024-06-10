Market Calculator for MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 10 June 2024
- Activations: 10
Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position.
The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE
All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs:
- "Lot Calculator" - calculation of the trade volume depending on the risk and StopLoss size. The risk value can be set as:
- % of balance ,
- % of equity,
- % of free margin
- fixed amount of money
- "Profit Calculator" - calculation of Profit/Loss of a trade depending on the distance between opening/closing the trade and the lot size.
Calculated in monetary terms and % of the balance.
- "StopLoss Calculator" - possible loss in pips depending on risk and lot size
- "Margin Calculator" - calculation of margin requirements for opening a position with a specified lot
- Complete information about the properties of the symbol and your account.
The program does not work in the strategy tester! You can see the full functionality in animated pictures and videos
You can also download the test version from the Comments tab