CSS Currency Strenght
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
CSS "currency strength slope" is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP.
it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm:
you will see volatility clearly between currencies.
input:
MA Fast & Slow.
-MA Mode: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted
-Applied Price: close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.