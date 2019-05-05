CSS Currency Strenght

CSS "currency strength slope"  is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP.

it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm:

you will see volatility clearly between currencies.

input:

MA Fast & Slow.

-MA Mode: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted

-Applied Price: close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.

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