Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4/MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner is an advanced tool designed to identify potential reversal points across multiple currency pairs. Utilizing sophisticated reversal strategies, it scans various timeframes to provide traders with timely alerts and insights. This tool helps traders make informed decisions by highlighting significant market shifts, thus addressing the challenge of timely entry and exit points.

Who Should Use It: This scanner is ideal for forex traders seeking to enhance their trading strategies with real-time data, particularly those who focus on reversal patterns and multi-currency analysis.

Main Benefit: Gain a competitive edge in the forex market by swiftly identifying reversal opportunities across multiple currency pairs with this intuitive scanning tool.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

All configurable settings for this product are the common shared settings referenced above. There are no additional product-specific inputs.

General Settings

The following table outlines the general settings available in the Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner, allowing traders to customize their experience.

Setting Description Example Pairs List Defines the currency pairs to be scanned. Traders may adjust this based on their trading focus. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Scan Last N Candle Sets the number of candles to analyze for potential reversals, influencing the sensitivity of the scanner. 200 (for a broader market view) Header Color Customizes the color of the dashboard header for better visibility and personalization. SeaGreen Panel Height % Adjusts the height of the dashboard panel, allowing traders to optimize screen space. 26 Allow Alert Enables or disables alerts for potential reversals, crucial for timely trading decisions. True (to receive alerts)

Timeframe Signal Settings

This section allows traders to configure individual timeframe scans for each currency pair, enhancing the precision of the reversal signals.

Setting Description Example Enable Individual 1Min Scan Activates scanning for 1-minute timeframes, useful for day traders seeking quick signals. True Enable Individual 5Min Scan Allows scanning of 5-minute timeframes, balancing speed and accuracy for short-term trades. True Enable Individual 15Min Scan Enables scanning of 15-minute timeframes, ideal for traders looking for moderate duration trades. True

Alert Settings

Configure alert options to stay informed about potential reversal signals, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

Setting Description Example Allow Notification Enables push notifications to mobile devices for immediate updates on reversal signals. True Allow Email Activates email alerts for potential reversals, ensuring you receive updates even when away from the platform. True

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner continuously monitors multiple currency pairs for potential reversal points based on various technical indicators. It identifies market conditions that suggest price reversals, enabling traders to make informed decisions.

This scanner utilizes a combination of price action analysis, moving averages, and other indicators to calculate entry and exit points, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics across selected pairs.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the price crosses above a specific moving average, indicating upward momentum. Additionally, if other indicators confirm this trend, it strengthens the signal's reliability.

A SELL signal occurs when the price drops below a moving average, suggesting downward momentum. Confirmation from additional indicators enhances the signal's validity.

The scanner can utilize ALL confluence logic, meaning a signal is only valid if multiple indicators agree, increasing the likelihood of a successful trade.

The dashboard displays symbols in rows and timeframes in columns, with colored arrows indicating buy (green) or sell (red) signals. The signal age is shown in parentheses, providing insight into how recent the signal is.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Select Currency Pairs Choose the currency pairs you want to monitor by configuring the pairs list in the settings.

Step 2: Set Timeframes Enable the desired timeframes for scanning to receive signals based on your trading strategy.

Step 3: Adjust Panel Settings Customize the panel's appearance by modifying colors, sizes, and display settings to suit your preferences.

Step 4: Analyze Signals Monitor the dashboard for buy and sell signals, paying attention to the signal age and confirmation from other indicators.

Step 5: Execute Trades Use the signals generated by the scanner to make informed trading decisions, entering and exiting positions as indicated.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description Pairs List Customize the list of currency pairs to focus on those relevant to your trading strategy. Timeframe Settings Select specific timeframes for scanning to align with your trading style, whether short-term or long-term. Color Customization Adjust colors for signals and the dashboard for better visibility and personal preference. Panel Size Modify the panel's height and width to fit your screen layout and enhance usability.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation Limited Historical Data The scanner may not provide accurate signals if historical data is insufficient for the selected timeframes. Volatile Market Conditions In highly volatile markets, signals may be less reliable, requiring additional confirmation before trading. Indicator Lag Technical indicators may lag behind price movements, leading to delayed signals.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default Pairs List Changing this without understanding the implications may lead to missed signals on preferred pairs. Timeframe Settings Default settings are optimized for general market conditions; changing them may reduce effectiveness. Panel Size Modifying the panel size without experience can lead to usability issues and cluttered displays.

Dashboard Usage Tips

Regularly Monitor Signals: Check the dashboard frequently to catch potential trading opportunities as they arise. Use Confirmation Indicators: Always look for confirmation from additional indicators before executing trades based on scanner signals. Adjust Settings as Needed: Tailor the scanner settings to fit your trading style and market conditions for optimal performance. Stay Informed: Keep up with market news and events that may impact currency pairs you are monitoring. Practice Risk Management: Always implement proper risk management strategies when trading based on scanner signals.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Scanner: Download and install the Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner on your trading platform. Open the Settings: Access the scanner settings to configure your preferred currency pairs and timeframes. Customize Appearance: Adjust the panel colors and sizes to enhance visibility and usability. Enable Scanning: Activate the scanner to start monitoring the selected currency pairs for signals. Review Signals: Regularly check the dashboard for buy and sell signals based on your settings. Execute Trades: Based on the signals, enter or exit trades as per your trading strategy. Monitor Performance: Keep track of the scanner's performance and adjust settings as necessary for better results.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

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