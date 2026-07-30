Renko Live Chart UranoTrader

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    Lucas Braz Quintas

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  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Renko Live Chart — Real-Time Offline Renko Chart Generator

Short Description

Transform any symbol in your terminal into a genuine real-time offline Renko chart, updated tick by tick, with bricks that accurately reflect price movement — no delays, no freezing, and no reliance on indicators that merely "draw" bricks on top of a standard chart.

Full Description

Renko Live Chart creates and maintains a genuine offline chart with real historical data recorded in the terminal, converting price movement into Renko bricks with a fixed size or ATR-based size.

Unlike indicators that simulate the Renko effect by simply drawing graphical objects over a standard timeframe, this solution generates each brick as a real bar — ensuring full compatibility with Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and any tool that directly reads Bars() , Time[] , or iTime() from the data series.

Key Features

100% Real Bricks: Historical data is recorded in its own .hst file, with accurate Open/High/Low/Close and volume values — this is not a visual simulation.

Fixed or Automatic Brick Size via ATR: Set a manual value or let the EA automatically calculate the ideal brick size based on recent volatility using ATR and a configurable moving average.

Multi-Window Synchronization: If you open the same Renko symbol/timeframe in multiple windows — for example, to run two different robot instances — all windows are updated simultaneously in real time.

Historical Data Construction Even When the Market Is Closed: The offline chart is built from the existing historical data as soon as the EA is loaded, without having to wait for the market to open.

Optional Wicks: Enable or disable the display of shadows on the bricks according to your analysis preferences.

Integrated Visual Panel: Monitor the direction of the latest brick in real time, how many bricks have formed during the day, and the distance in points to the next bullish or bearish brick.

Performance Optimized: The forming brick is updated using a configurable frequency throttle, preventing freezing on fast-tick symbols — while never delaying the recording of an already closed brick.

Configurable Historical Limit: Control how many candles from the original chart are converted during initialization, preventing slowdowns when working with very large historical datasets.

Recommended For

Traders and developers who use Renko as the foundation for automated strategies (Expert Advisors) and need a reliable data source without the common limitations of "visual Renko" indicators, which do not generate real bars and therefore are not fully compatible with EAs.

Requirements

  • Allow DLL imports — required to synchronize chart windows in real time.

  • After starting the EA on the source chart, open the corresponding offline chart via File → Open Offline.

Configuration Parameters

Parameter Description
Box Size Brick size in points
Box Offset Initial offset of the brick grid
Offline TimeFrame "Artificial" timeframe used to identify the offline chart
Render Wicks Shows or hides brick wicks
Real Time Simulates real-time updates like a standard chart
Offline Processing Builds historical data even when the market is closed
Refresh Rate Minimum interval (ms) between updates of the forming brick
Max Historical Maximum number of candles converted during initialization
Enable HUD Enables/disables the information panel displayed on the chart

This product generates a Renko chart for technical analysis and use with Expert Advisors. It does not guarantee profits and does not constitute investment advice — trading results depend on the strategy applied by the user.


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RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
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This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Hao Liu
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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs stru
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Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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