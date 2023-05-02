Renko Pro

Brick diagram-an alternative way of trading

If you are a trader who is confused by the candlesticks in countless charts, or don’t know how to draw lines or how to draw support and resistance lines, you should find another trading method that suits you at this time. NS. Just like a driver will stop for a full overhaul after repeated encounters, the same is true for a transaction.

The brick chart provides a simple trading method for intraday traders. In fact, this method has the same history as K-line, and it also originated in Japan.

In order to define a brick chart, they only describe the price trend of a set point or basis point. For example, a 10-point brick chart can only depict a 10-point upward trend or a 10-point downward trend in price changes.

The brick diagram has a unique advantage that its price is not tied to time, that is to say, only when the price change reaches the set value, a new brick diagram will appear, and the brick diagram removes the price Burr, so it will feel very comfortable from the senses.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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