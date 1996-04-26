Find and fill Gaps
- Indicators
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Leandro OliveiraI am a brazillian trader and developer in MT4 for forex, stock and crypto markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows the gaps on the current chart with a rectangle shape and indicates when the gap is filled by closing the shape.
Gaps are considered over the shadows.
Allows sending alerts by e-mail or push notifications when a gap is found.
Parameters
- SizeGAP - Size of the gap that you want to indicate;
- HGcolor1 - Color of the gap in an upward movement;
- HGcolor2 - Color of the gap in a downward movement;
- HGstyle - The style of rectangle to be drawn;
- StartCalculationFromBar - How many candlesticks the indicator will return in the history chart;
- HollowBoxes - If you want to see the rectangles filled or hollow;
- SendEmailAlert - allow sending alerts by e-mail. Needs to be set in your MetaTrader 4 terminal in menu Tools > Options > E-mail;
- AlertPushNotification - allow sending push notifications by MetaTrader 4 in mobiles. Needs to be set in your MetaTrader 4 terminal in menu Tools > Options > Notifications;
- PercentToShowFilledGaps - allow closing the gap in the chart before the gap be totally closed, put data in percentage.