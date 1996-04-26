Find and fill Gaps

This indicator shows the gaps on the current chart with a rectangle shape and indicates when the gap is filled by closing the shape.

Gaps are considered over the shadows.

Allows sending alerts by e-mail or push notifications when a gap is found.


Parameters

  1. SizeGAP - Size of the gap that you want to indicate;
  2. HGcolor1 - Color of the gap in an upward movement;
  3. HGcolor2 - Color of the gap in a downward movement;
  4. HGstyle - The style of rectangle to be drawn;
  5. StartCalculationFromBar - How many candlesticks the indicator will return in the history chart;
  6. HollowBoxes - If you want to see the rectangles filled or hollow;
  7. SendEmailAlert - allow sending alerts by e-mail. Needs to be set in your MetaTrader 4 terminal in menu Tools > Options > E-mail;
  8. AlertPushNotification - allow sending push notifications by MetaTrader 4 in mobiles. Needs to be set in your MetaTrader 4 terminal in menu Tools > Options > Notifications;
  9. PercentToShowFilledGaps - allow closing the gap in the chart before the gap be totally closed, put data in percentage.
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Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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