Order Closer Manager

Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager

Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention.

Key Features:

  • Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click.
  • Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security.
  • Interactive Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features.
  • Real-Time Controls: Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus.
  • FIFO and LIFO Sorting: Choose between First-In-First-Out or Last-In-First-Out methods for closing orders.
  • Adjustable Parameters: Customize button sizes, colors, and dashboard layout to suit your trading preferences.
  • Supports All Symbols: Compatible with all trading pairs and symbols on MT4.

Advantages:

  • Time-Saving: Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy.
  • Risk Management: Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions.
  • Ease of Use: Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively.
  • Customizable: Fully adjustable inputs and interface to match your specific trading needs.

    How It Works:

    Once attached to a chart, the Order Closer Manager displays an interactive dashboard. Traders can use the buttons to perform the following actions:

    • Set the percentage of open orders to close.
    • Close buy, sell, or all orders.
    • Apply breakeven to buy, sell, or all orders.

    Requirements:

    • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.
    • Compatible with all account types and symbols.

    Support:

    If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact our support team at FXpipLab.

    Order Closer Manager – Your ultimate solution for efficient trade management on MetaTrader 4!

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