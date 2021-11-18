RenkoSarCCI

The indicator calculates and displays Renko bars using PSAR and CCI data as well as provides buy/sell signals.

Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency.

  • The buy signal is generated when the CCI indicator crosses the 100 level upwards, and the PSAR is below the price;
  • The sell signal is generated when the CCI indicator crosses the -100 level downwards, and the PSAR is above the price;

The signals are displayed as arrows, messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push notifications. The indicator also generates EventChartCustom custom event to use the signal for trading automation. The event generated by the indicator can be processed by the EA in the OnChartEvent function. The indicator passes the following parameters to the event handler: id - identifier; dparam - PSAR value for placing a stop loss; sparam - text message.


Parameters

  • RenkoBar - renko bar size in points (automatically re-calculated for five-digit quotes);
  • CountBars - number of renko bars displayed on a chart;
  • bearColor - bearish renko bar color;
  • bullColor - bullish renko bar color;
  • hideBars - flag of hiding standard bars on a chart;
  • SAR_Step, SAR_Max - PSAR indicator parameters;
  • SAR_Color - PSAR dot color;
  • CciPeriod - CCI period;
  • CciColor - CCI color;
  • SignalBuyColor - color of buy signal arrows;
  • SignalSellColor - color of sell signal arrows;
  • useAlert - popup alerts;
  • useMail - email alerts;
  • useNotification - push notifications;
  • CustomEventBuy - custom buy event indicator (0 - disabled);
  • CustomEventSell - custom sell event indicator (0 - disabled).
Recommended products
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
RenkoMaSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
Indicators
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
RenkoZigZag
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart and uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, so the indicator can work on any time frame with the same efficiency. This implementation of t
RenkoBandMacd
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the Bollinger Bands, MACD oscillator and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method, in which a bar within a time interval is shown on the chart only if the price has moved a certain number of points. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. When attached to a chart, the indicator checks for presenc
Double Fibonacci
Fabio Mazzotta
5 (1)
Utilities
Fibonacci will be designed by default based on the monthly candle but you can simultaneously view Fibonacci on a weekly candle or you can choose your two favorite timeframes. When you run this script, an input prompt will appear and the following input parameters can be configured: Input Parameters: Name Example Default Timeframe1 Monthly 43200 Timeframe2 Weekly 10080 TF1status 1 on 1 TF2status 0 off 0 candleID you can choose which candle to apply 1 Prefix1 It's is the prefix of the first object
FREE
Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
FREE
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT4
Chishi Suginio
Indicators
MAD Bands (Moving Average Deviation Bands) MAD Bands are intended to be used when you want to visually check the behavior of price volatility in relation to a moving average. MAD_Bands (MQL4 version) parameter description This document explains the MT4 parameter input screen for each setting item (input parameter). Group: Main (basic settings) Period Default   :       20 Explanation   : The number of candlesticks used to calculate the moving average (Mid) and band width. The larger the value,
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Order Closer Manager
Kapil Sehrawat
Utilities
Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention. Key Features: Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click. Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Find and fill Gaps
Leandro Oliveira
Indicators
This indicator shows the gaps on the current chart with a rectangle shape and indicates when the gap is filled by closing the shape. Gaps are considered over the shadows. Allows sending alerts by e-mail or push notifications when a gap is found. Parameters SizeGAP - Size of the gap that you want to indicate; HGcolor1 - Color of the gap in an upward movement; HGcolor2 - Color of the gap in a downward movement; HGstyle - The style of rectangle to be drawn; StartCalculationFromBar - How many candl
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.74 (34)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Chaser
Thebo Junior Mahlangu
Indicators
Introduction  This Indicator Is Based On Average Price/Maximum Price Moves, And Using Moving Bollinger Bands And Moving Averages. The Advantage Of Using It With YOUR own Analysis Will Confirm Potential Supports And Resistances While it Compliments With Your Analysis  The Indicator Is Non-Repainting AND Along With Our Special Trend METRE that Changes With The Conditions OF A Bullish Or Bearish Trend....  Recommend Time-Frames: H1  H4 M15 Usage: The Indicator Is Very Profitable If Use
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
YY Line of Renko on the Chart
Yuryi Yatsenko
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is the basis for an Expert Advisor that can be categorized as "almost Grail". See details below.             This indicator displays the projection of the Renko chart on the price chart. This projection is displayed as a stepped line, not as "bricks" (rectangles). See slides 1 and 2. Abbreviated name of the indicator: LRC – L ine of R enko on the price C hart.             The principle of its construction is very simple. First, a grid of horizontal lines (levels) is bu
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all typ
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Indicators
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
TrendBox Indicator
Ivan Grachev
2.5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator looks for consolidation (flat) in the market at a certain time, builds a box-channel and marks levels indented from it for a breakdawn. After crossing one of the levels, the indicator marks the zone for take profit and calculates the corresponding profit or loss in the direction of this entry on the panel. Thus, the indicator, adjusting to the market, finds a flat area of the market, with the beginning of a trend movement to enter it. Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
UniversalEA
Sergey Deev
3.4 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor allows you to build a trading system based on a custom indicator. It performs automated opening/closing of deals based on the signals of an indicator that places values ​​other than 0 and EMPTY_VALUE in the buffer. The EA polls the values ​​of the specified indicator buffers, opens/closes and accompanies trades according to the specified parameters. The Expert Advisor implements the following trade support functions: - installation for the transaction SL and TP; - calculation
TripleRSI MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
Индикатор отображает на графике данные RSI рабочего и двух старших тайм-фреймов, формирует сигналы выхода из зоны перекупленности / перепроданности кривой среднего временного периода. Опционально используется фильтр по данным старшего тайм-фрейма (расположение медленной линии выше средней для продажи и ниже средней - для покупки). Сигналы "подвального" индикатора дублируются на главном окне, отправляются сообщения во всплывающее окно, на почту и на мобильное устройство. Параметры индикатора: RSI
EA Locking Grid
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Experts
Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones. Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+sp
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
MultiTF Candles
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the candles from a higher timeframe on the chart. Only the candle body (by the open and close prices) is displayed. The candlesticks are colored depending on the difference between the open and close prices. After removing the indicator from the chart, the objects used by it are deleted automatically. Indicator Parameters TimeFrame - time frame (drop-down list) BearColor - bearish candle color (standard dialog) BullColor - bullish candle color (standard dialog
MTF MACD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of a standard MACD indicator from a higher timeframe. The product features notifications of crossing the zero or signal line by the histogram. Parameters TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (dropdown list) MacdFast - fast line period MacdSlow - slow line period MacdSignal - signal line period MacdPrice - price type (dropdown list) AlertCrossZero - enable notifications of crossing the zero line AlertCrossSignal - enable notifications of crossing the signal line UseNot
MTF MovingAverage
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the moving average of a higher timeframe on the chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the moving average (drop-down list) MaPeriod - moving average period MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list) MaShift - moving average shift MaPrice - moving average price (drop-down list)
MTF ATR
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Average True Range (ATR) from a higher timeframe on the chart. It allows you to see the scope of the movement without having to switch to another screen terminal The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AtrPeriod - period of the Average True Range indicator a higher timeframe range
MTF ADX
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the standard ADX indicator from a higher timeframe on the chart. Several indicators with different timeframe settings can be placed on a single chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AdxPeriod - period of the indicator for a higher timeframe AdxPrice - prices for the calculation of the indicator data from a higher timeframe
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Magic MovingAverage
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the averaged value of the moving averages of the current and two higher timeframes with the same parameters on the chart. If the moving averages are located one above the other, the resulting one is painted in green, showing an uptrend, in the opposite direction - red color (downtrend), intertwined - yellow color (transitional state) The indicator parameters MaPeriod - moving average period MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list) MaShift - moving average shift M
Sqrt Moving Average
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the price movement on the chart, which is smoothed by the root mean square function. The screenshot shows the moving average with period 20, the smoothed root mean square (red) and simple SMA (yellow). The indicator parameters MAPeriod - Moving average period MaPrice - applied price (drop down list, similar to the standard MovingAverage average) BarsCount - number of processed bars (reduces download time when attaching to the chart and using in programs).
SqrtDev
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the standard price deviation from the root mean moving average line in the additional window. The screenshot displays the standard indicator (the lower one) and SqrtDev (the upper one). Parameters SqrtPeriod - root mean line and standard deviation period. SqrtPrice - applied price (drop-down list). BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the download time when applying to a chart and using in programs).
Harmonic 50
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the 5-0 harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the f
Harmonic ABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
Harmonic SWAN
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the White Swan and Black Swan harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. Duri
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Harmonic Cypher
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Cypher harmonic pattern also known as Anti-Butterfly (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangle
MultiTimeFrameZZ
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays ZigZag lines from a higher timeframe (see the example in the screenshot). The red thin line is the current timeframe's ZigZag, while a thicker yellow line is the higher timeframe's one. The indicator is repainted as the data is updated. Parameters Depth, Dev, Back - ZigZag parameters; BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the initial download time and decreases the load when using in an EA); TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (cannot be lower than the current one).
RenkoMaSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
RenkoMacdSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals: signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line; signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficienc
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
RenkoZigZag
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart and uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, so the indicator can work on any time frame with the same efficiency. This implementation of t
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
RenkoMACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values. The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a
RenkoABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart and uses them to create ZigZag indicator - trend lines connecting local price movement Highs and Lows. The indicator, in turn, is used to create AB=CD displaying potential price reversal points. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any time
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review