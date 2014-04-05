ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega

TheATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashiis a unique volatility analysis tool that combines theAverage True Range (ATR)withHeiken Ashi candlestick calculationsto provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal.





Key Features:

•ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks– Offers a more stable volatility measure by reducing market noise.

•Smooth and Accurate Trend Analysis– Helps traders identify real market momentum without false spikes.

•Customizable Parameters– Adjust the ATR period and Heiken Ashi smoothing factor to fit your trading strategy.

•Works on All Timeframes and Assets– Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

•Enhanced Risk Management– Ideal for setting optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels based on filtered market volatility.





This indicator is perfect for traders looking to refine their volatility analysis and improve their trade execution by using a more stable and accurate ATR calculation.



