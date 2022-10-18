Gino Renko
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 4 November 2022
- Activations: 10
Another renko-based indicator.
It returns different usable values for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart.
Its setting is very simple:
- The size of the renko
- The number of bars taken into account
- The falling color
- The color on the rise
- Buffer 0 : Value of the middle
- Buffer 1 : Value of the Top
- Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom
- Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom)
- Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of its normal size (4, 5, ...).
The indicator does not work properly. The rectangles are sometimes drawn too early and not comprehensible. There are also problems reading the buffer values in an Expert Advisior. Unfortunately, it is not possible to contact the author, because he does not respond to messages. All in all, a disappointing experience.