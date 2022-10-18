Gino Renko

1
Another renko-based indicator.

It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart.

Its setting is very simple:

  • The size of the renko
  • The number of bars taken into account
  • The falling color
  • The color on the rise
Returned values:

  • Buffer 0 : Value of the middle
  • Buffer 1 : Value of the Top
  • Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom
  • Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom)
  • Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of its normal size (4, 5, ...). 

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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Gino Renko EA
Stephane, Andr Valette
Experts
Here is an EA based on the Renko indicator, it can be used with currencies, commodities, and forex. Just associate it with the corresponding graph. The indicator used for the EA is available here, but it is not necessary for its operation, they are 2 independent products: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personally I don't like renko like EA, and I haven't done any tests to find out which configuration is the best. Th
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M_Fleck
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M_Fleck 2023.09.10 21:12 
 

The indicator does not work properly. The rectangles are sometimes drawn too early and not comprehensible. There are also problems reading the buffer values in an Expert Advisior. Unfortunately, it is not possible to contact the author, because he does not respond to messages. All in all, a disappointing experience.

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