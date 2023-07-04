Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5

Trend Direction ADX indicator

Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions.
Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions.
Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc..

Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction:
  • trending up
  • trending down
  • ranging

Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator.
Trend Direction ADX displays easy to read information about trend direction with color dots.
Indicator has no input parameters. It is ready to be used directly in you chart without any optimization.
Trend Direction ADX can be used with any time frame.
Trend Direction ADX can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:

All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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