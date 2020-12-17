KT Renko Live Charts MT5

Troubleshooting



Q. The Renko chart is not getting any new ticks.

A. Close the parent and offline chart both. Restart the Metatrader, and generate the chart again.



Q. The generated chart seems incomplete and distorted.

A. Please make sure the parent chart has enough historical data available according to the chosen brick/box size.



Q. Why trading positions are not visible on the Renko chart?

A. MT5 handles the Renko chart as a separate symbol. You can use the custom indicator or EA on it without any issue, but the trading positions will be visible only on the original chart.