KT Renko Live Charts MT5

KT Renko Live Chart utility creates the Renko charts on MT5 that can be further used for speculation or live trading. The Renko chart created by this utility supports most of the custom indicators and automated Expert Advisors.

Fully compatible with our Renko Patterns indicator and Renko Patterns EA.


Features

  • A simple and straightforward Renko utility that provides the Renko chart on MT5 without any complicated settings.
  • It supports most of the custom indicators and Expert Advisors for 100% automated trading.
  • Ability to backtest on Renko chart using the strategy tester. 
  • Renko wicks can be turned on/off.

Input Parameters

  • Renko Box Size in Pips: Insert the Renko Box/Brick size in pips that will be used to create the Renko chart.
  • Show Wicks: Turn the Renko wicks on or off.

Troubleshooting

Q. The Renko chart is not getting any new ticks.

A. Close the parent and offline chart both. Restart the Metatrader, and generate the chart again.


Q. The generated chart seems incomplete and distorted.
A. Please make sure the parent chart has enough historical data available according to the chosen brick/box size.


Q. Why trading positions are not visible on the Renko chart?
A. MT5 handles the Renko chart as a separate symbol. You can use the custom indicator or EA on it without any issue, but the trading positions will be visible only on the original chart.

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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
KT Support and Resistance Levels
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If you trade Forex, having detailed information about the currency strength and currency pairs correlation can take your trading to new heights. The correlation will help to cut your risk in half, and strength analysis will help to maximize the profits. This indicator provides a hybrid approach for selecting the most appropriate currency pairs using the strength analysis and currency pairs correlation. How to use the Currency Strength Analysis Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opp
ACB Trade Filter MT4
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ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
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KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a smoothed version of the standard Heiken Ashi. Moreover, it also plots buy/sell arrows on a trend change. A buy arrow is plotted when it change to a bullish state from bearish state. A sell arrow is plotted when it change to a bearish state from bullish state. Mobile notifications, Email, Sound and Pop-up alerts included. What exactly is Heiken Ashi Smoothed? It filters out the false signals and noise in the standard Heiken Ashi. It applies the set of two moving ave
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The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move.  Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Key features Stoploss and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the breako
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
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KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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Phs Francis
28
Phs Francis 2024.10.11 00:34 
 

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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60301
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2024.10.11 12:37
Dear Phs Francis, Thank you for your feedback. I truly appreciate you bringing this to my attention. I’m sorry to hear that your experience with the product has been frustrating. To clarify, EAs can indeed work on custom Renko charts, but you are correct in pointing out a key detail—manual input of the symbol name is required in the EA settings. By default, many EAs try to fetch the symbol from the chart window, which may display names like EURUSD_10_PIPS(Renko chart) that don’t exist on your broker's server. This is where manually inputting the correct symbol name becomes crucial. I completely understand that this should have been better explained in the product description, and I apologize for the oversight. I’ll make sure this information is communicated moving forward, and I’d be happy to assist you personally in setting it up if needed. Your satisfaction is important to me, and I’m committed to making sure the product works as expected for you. Best regards,
Nitin
sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.04.23 15:42 
 

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Osama Echchakery
21177
Osama Echchakery 2023.11.28 19:01 
 

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Manea Marian
1105
Manea Marian 2022.09.20 10:58 
 

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ti4no
14
ti4no 2022.03.21 22:00 
 

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popendekl
46
popendekl 2022.02.23 13:55 
 

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clovismr
96
clovismr 2022.02.21 15:12 
 

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S JENKINS
566
S JENKINS 2022.01.27 01:37 
 

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4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2021.09.24 22:30 
 

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Vanderocha
14
Vanderocha 2021.08.02 20:40 
 

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AltosT
90
AltosT 2021.07.18 06:35 
 

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scottonamission
34
scottonamission 2021.06.26 22:53 
 

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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60301
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2021.07.20 17:41
That is not a bug. MT5 considers the Renko chart as a separate custom symbol. That's why one-click trading doesn't work, and trade levels don't show up on the Renko chart.
Evgeny Belyaev
92440
Evgeny Belyaev 2021.06.14 00:16 
 

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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60301
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2021.06.16 10:31
Thanks, Evgeny :)
Dener Jose De Souza
200
Dener Jose De Souza 2021.05.14 18:07 
 

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mariofo
21
mariofo 2021.03.27 14:40 
 

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27138469
24
27138469 2021.02.27 22:01 
 

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Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2020.12.19 14:16 
 

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