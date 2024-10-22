SMT divergence indicator

5
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. This imbalance indicates that one market is either lagging or leading, providing clues about potential price reversals or shifts in market sentiment. By highlighting these divergences, the SMT indicator helps traders capitalize on inefficiencies in the market, allowing for more informed trading decisions.


Reviews 6
Aravind Kolanupaka
10340
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.17 17:48 
 

Trading SMT divergence helps a lot. Thank you for sharing.

Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.11.10 18:45 
 

super

eli7373
64
eli7373 2025.10.31 18:45 
 

Hallo , wie kann ich den Indikator auf Handy oder Tablet nutzen . Wie kann den Indikator auf Handy oder Tablet nutzen ? Danke im Voraus

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Drdreamli
110
Drdreamli 2026.04.03 01:12 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10340
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.17 17:48 
 

Trading SMT divergence helps a lot. Thank you for sharing.

Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.11.10 18:45 
 

super

eli7373
64
eli7373 2025.10.31 18:45 
 

Hallo , wie kann ich den Indikator auf Handy oder Tablet nutzen . Wie kann den Indikator auf Handy oder Tablet nutzen ? Danke im Voraus

Đại Phúc
18
Đại Phúc 2025.07.30 04:19 
 

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ali-sh
14
ali-sh 2025.04.25 09:10 
 

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