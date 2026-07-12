Breach Radar Prop Firm Drawdown Meter

  • Indicators
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Builder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
  • Version: 1.0
See exactly how close your account is to your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown floors - live, on the chart, with the real rule math of each firm.

Most traders track their daily limit with mental math, and the daily-loss breach is the most common way evaluations end. Breach Radar draws the actual floors:

- Daily-loss bar: the exact floor level, the dollar distance remaining, and the percent of today's budget already used
- Max-drawdown bar: static or trailing (including trailing that locks at breakeven once the target buffer is reached)
- Status ladder: OK, WARNING, CRITICAL, BREACH - with optional terminal alerts on every escalation
- Built-in presets: FTMO, FundedNext (Stellar), The5ers (High Stakes), FTUK, FXIFY
- The details that actually matter: a "5% daily loss" is measured from different reference points at different firms (percent of initial balance vs percent of the day-start reference) - Breach Radar computes each firm's line the way that firm defines it, including the firm's reset hour and timezone
- Phase start balance auto-detected on first attach and remembered; manual override available
- Lightweight object-based panel, no repainting, works on every symbol and timeframe (the account-level math is the same on any chart)

IMPORTANT - verify your firm's current rules
Prop firms change their terms. The presets encode each firm's published rules at the time of release and the panel displays the preset's verification status, but your firm's own rules page is always the authority. This tool reduces the chance of an accidental rule breach; it cannot guarantee compliance, and a fast market gap can still cross a floor between ticks.

What it deliberately does NOT do
Breach Radar is display-only. It never opens, closes, or blocks trades. If you want automatic protection - force-flattening before a breach, entry blocking near the limit, news-window enforcement, and a discipline lockout - look for Bastion by the same author.

Inputs
- Firm preset id (ftmo, fundednext, the5ers, ftuk, fxify)
- Phase start balance (0 = auto-detect and remember)
- Daily reset GMT offset and hour overrides
- Warning and critical thresholds (percent of budget used)
- Alerts on/off, panel position

Attach it to one chart and keep it running - the meter follows your account, not the chart symbol.
Recommended products
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
5 (3)
Indicators
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicators
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Professional Renko Chart MT5
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a clean MetaTrader 5 Renko chart indicator designed to display Renko bricks in a separate indicator window, with optional Renko box visualization directly on the main price chart. The indicator is built for traders who want a familiar Renko chart style inside MetaTrader 5, similar to the Renko chart visualization available on popular modern charting platforms such as TradingView. It converts normal time-based candles into Renko bricks
Classic Renko Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
Indicators
This MT5 indicator provides real-time updates of classic Renko charts. Renko charts focus on price movement, filtering out noise and highlighting trends. What are Renko candles? Renko charts display price movement using "bricks" of equal size, ignoring time. A new brick is drawn only when the price moves by a specified amount. They help visualize trends by removing time-based noise. Parameters - BrickSizePoints  (20): Renko brick size in points - HistoryDepthSec  (3600): Historical data to ini
FREE
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Indicators
Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Shadow
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Shadow - Hidden Pressure Visualization for Renko Charts in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Shadow is a free Renko hidden pressure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders visualize the pressure, instability, exhaustion and residual force behind Renko price movement. Renko charts show where price has moved. GDS Renko Shadow helps show what kind of pressure may be forming behind that movement. This indicator does not predict future price direction and does not generate buy or sell signals. It
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Indicators
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Titan SuperTrend Pro
Ilkay Ozsoy
Indicators
Titan SuperTrend Pro SuperTrend algoritması, yapısal piyasa değişimlerine dinamik yanıt vermesi nedeniyle yaygın olarak kullanılan ve güvenilir bir trend takip çerçevesidir. Ancak, standart yinelemeler bazen gerçek zamanlı piyasa izleme sırasında görsel karmaşaya veya yorumun gecikmesine yol açabilir. Titan SuperTrend Pro, bu klasik temel mantığı modernize ederek, terminal veya mobil cihazınıza doğrudan kesin görsel giriş onayları ve anında uyarılar sunarak sistemik trend tersine dönüşlerinin ob
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
GDS Renko Adaptive
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Adaptive - Adaptive Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Adaptive is a free adaptive Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe price movement through a more flexible Renko structure instead of relying only on one fixed brick-size view. The purpose of this tool is to support manual Renko analysis by making structure, movement rhythm and changing market conditions easier to observe. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signal
FREE
MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (1)
Experts
MACD EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome Proprietary Firms challenges such as MyForexFunds to obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts. - It is based on a strategy with MACD and EMA indicators that signals to the EA when to open positions - Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes. - The EA should work on VPS 24/7 - Write to me private
Precision Instant
Jerson Daryl Herrera Arroyo
Experts
FREE TRY P.I.P.S FREE FOR 10 DAYS PRUEBA P.I.P.S GRATIS POR 10 DIAS EN: Download now and get a free 10-day trial license . Full features, demo account, no credit card needed. ES: Descarga ahora y obtén una licencia de prueba gratis por 10 días . Todas las funciones, cuenta demo, sin tarjeta de crédito. 10 DAYS 10 DIAS DEMO ONLY SOLO DEMO FULL ACCESS ACCESO COMPLETO NO CARD SIN TARJETA SEND A MESSAGE TO REQUEST YOUR FREE TRIAL ENVIA UN MENSAJE PARA SOLICITAR TU PRUEBA GRATIS P.I
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (2)
Indicators
The  Order Block Indicator for MT5  is a powerful tool designed for traders who use smart money concepts and institutional trading strategies. It automatically detects key order blocks on the chart, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones. Key Features: • Automatic Order Block Detection – Highlights strong buying and selling zones based on price action and volume. • Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze order blocks across different timeframes for better market in
FREE
Renko Graph
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Renko graph The Renko indicator in the main chart window at the location with the current price. The indicator displays price changes in the form of rectangles ("bricks") against the background of a regular quote chart. The upward movement of the price, by the number of points specified in the settings, is marked by adding above the previous next rectangle, and downward movement - below the previous rectangle. The indicator is designed to visually identify the main trend. Used to identify key su
MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT5
Chishi Suginio
Indicators
MAD Bands (Moving Average Deviation Bands) MAD Bands are intended to be used when you want to visually check the behavior of price volatility in relation to a moving average. MAD_Bands (MQL5 version) parameter description This document explains the MT4 parameter input screen for each setting item (input parameter). Group: Main (basic settings) Period Default   :         20 Explanation   : The number of candlesticks used to calculate the moving average (Mid) and band width. The larger the value
FREE
Trend Bands 5
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Bands are a form of technical analysis that traders use to plot trend lines that are two standard deviations away from the simple moving average price of a security. The goal is to help a trader know when to enter or exit a position by identifying when an asset has been overbought or oversold. This indicator will show upper and lover bands. You can change input parameters nPeriod and  nMethod to calculate those bands for each timeframe. Aqua clouds represent up or down trends.
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" for MT5 has been created to facilitate analysis at trade time. The HLC Bar was used by Richard Wyckoff and is currently widely used in "VSA" operations. Wyckoff found that using High, Low, and Close made the graph much cleaner and easier to analyze. The Indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" allows: # Change the bar width; # Leave the bar the same color; # And highlight the bar that opened and closed at the same price. Colors and width is easily modified in settings
GDS Renko Anatomy
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Anatomy Free Renko Structure and Movement Anatomy Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Anatomy is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to understand how brick-based movement is built. The indicator helps visualize Renko movement anatomy: structure, legs, pullbacks, pauses, continuation areas and weakening movement phases. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context tool for manual Renk
FREE
Macd Adx confluence
Shavkat Ilxomov
Indicators
MACD + ADX Confluence Indicator (Short English description)Purpose Highlights strong trending candles where MACD and ADX give a confluence signal. Colors candles and places arrows only when both conditions are met.Main logic & signalsBullish signal (blue candle + blue ↑ arrow) MACD main line > 0 and ADX > selected level Bearish signal (red candle + red ↓ arrow) MACD main line < 0 **and** ADX > selected level Neutral candles When confluence is absent → candles keep default chart colors (no overl
NotaTrade Divergence Pro 16 in 1
Natalia Zaderykhina
Indicators
Divergence Pro: Multi-Indicator Divergence System Divergence Pro   is a professional, highly customizable analytical tool for automatically finding the most accurate trend reversal and continuation points. It is important to understand that divergences are not a standalone "Holy Grail," but a   powerful addition to your trading strategy   that helps flawlessly filter trades and find the best entry points. The main advantage of this indicator is the   simultaneous analysis of up to 16 classic osc
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Utilities
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
ACRON Supply Demand EA
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.5 (4)
Experts
ACRON Supply Demand EA is a fully automated expert advisor built around Supply and Demand concepts combined with price action filtering logic. Every strategy configuration logic is embedded within the EA as a unique STRATEGY ID. All trading filtering and logic execution are handled internally based on this ID.  R eal and honest results .  No curve-fitting, no optimization tricks, and no misleading backtests. Performance is based solely on your broker’s past market data, giving realistic expectat
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader. - Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left. - Live spread in points, always visible. - Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time. It uses simple chart objects - no in
FREE
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
TradeHelm Prop Firm Trade Panel
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
TradeHelm is an on-chart trade panel for prop-firm traders. Every action it takes is aware of your firm's rules: entries are sized to your risk AND capped by your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, so a single click can never place a position large enough to breach your day. The difference Every trade panel sizes positions from a risk percent. TradeHelm shows two numbers - your risk lot and the budget-safe lot that your firm's remaining daily drawdown can actually absorb - and trades the small
RiskLens Account Risk Scanner
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
RiskLens answers the one question no trade panel shows: if every stop you have is hit right now, how much do you lose - and does that breach your prop firm's daily limit? It scans every open position on the account and shows: - Worst case: the total loss if all your stops are hit, summed across all symbols. - Budget headroom: that worst case compared to your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, with a clear warning when your stops alone could breach the day. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext
EventStrike News Straddle
Joseph Andrew Steele
Experts
EventStrike arms an OCO straddle before a selected high-impact economic-calendar event: a buy stop above price and a sell stop below. The news spike triggers one side; the other is cancelled automatically, and unfilled orders expire on their own after the event. What makes it different Most news tools will happily fire on a funded account whose firm bans news trading - and cost you the account. EventStrike checks your firm's rules first: if the firm restricts news trading, it refuses to arm and
SignalGate Telegram to MT5
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
SignalGate connects a Telegram channel to MetaTrader 5 and executes its signals - through a prop-firm risk gate. Inbound It reads signals from one configured chat and places them at market: formats like "BUY XAUUSD SL 2310 TP 2340", "GOLD LONG sl=2310 tp=2350", and multi-target signals (TP1 is used). Aliases such as GOLD, US30, NAS100, OIL and BTC are mapped to your broker's symbols. The gate Every signal passes your firm's risk check first. Near a drawdown breach or inside a firm news window,
BlockSight Order Blocks and FVG
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
BlockSight marks institutional order blocks and fair value gaps using Smart Money Concepts - with a real structure-break filter, and without repainting. Detection (transparent) - Displacement: a candle whose body is at least ATR times a configurable multiple. - Structure break: a bullish displacement must close above the most recent swing high (symmetric for bearish). This filter removes the noise that plagues naive order-block tools. - Order block: the most recent opposing candle before the di
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review