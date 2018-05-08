Multi TimeFrames MACD Signals

This indicator is based on the MACD on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair.

The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat.

Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the MACD is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated.


Features

Easy flexible settings:

  • Detection of the MACD signal for one or more timeframes
  • Setting levels of MACD

Good results are obtained with default parameters.

For example: you attach the indicator to a chart with H1, set the Active_Macd_for_H1 to "true" and the Active_Macd_for_D1 to "true" (standard setting).

The indicator uses the MACD standard parameters:

  • Fast EMA = 12
  • Slow EMA = 26
  • MACD SMA = 9


Parameters

Macd Monitoring Timeframe Activation

  • Active_Macd_for_M1 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_M5 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_M15 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_M30 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_H1 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_H4 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_D1 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_W1 - true/false.
  • Active_Macd_for_MN1 - true/false.


Note

In the Screenshots of examples, the Macd oscillator that appears in separate windows is not the work of "MTF_Macd_Signals".

You can see it if you use the standard MT4 oscillator or other free program.

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Ahmed Tounsi
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Ahmed Tounsi 2023.02.08 18:17 
 

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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2021.05.09 15:46 
 

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