Multi TimeFrames MACD Signals

This indicator is based on the MACD on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair.

The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat.

Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the MACD is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated.





Features

Easy flexible settings:

Detection of the MACD signal for one or more timeframes

Setting levels of MACD

Good results are obtained with default parameters.

For example: you attach the indicator to a chart with H1, set the Active_Macd_for_H1 to "true" and the Active_Macd_for_D1 to "true" (standard setting).

The indicator uses the MACD standard parameters:

Fast EMA = 12

Slow EMA = 26

MACD SMA = 9





Parameters

Macd Monitoring Timeframe Activation

Active_Macd_for_M1 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_M5 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_M15 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_M30 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_H1 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_H4 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_D1 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_W1 - true/false.

Active_Macd_for_MN1 - true/false.





Note

In the Screenshots of examples, the Macd oscillator that appears in separate windows is not the work of "MTF_Macd_Signals".

You can see it if you use the standard MT4 oscillator or other free program.