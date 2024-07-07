Scalpenix
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 7 July 2024
- Activations: 20
Scalpenix is a Forex robot designed for automatic trading on the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It is a scalping robot that opens many trades throughout the day. This robot uses a scalping strategy based on the Stochastic, Moving Average, iATR, iEnvelopes, iSAR, iFractals, and iMACD indicators, as well as a grid system for opening and managing orders.
For the robot to function correctly, it is necessary to properly calculate the lot size relative to the balance size. The recommended ratio is 0.01 lot per $1000 balance. If your balance is $5000, then set the lot size to 0.05 in the settings. Other settings are not recommended to be changed. The robot is already fully configured and ready to trade on the GBPUSD pair, M5 timeframe.
Trading recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Period: M5
- Quote format: 5 digits after the decimal point
- Maximum daily spread for GBPUSD pair: up to 5 points
- Minimum balance: $1000 (default lot size is 0.01 for a $1000 balance)
- Broker: any
- Account type: floating spread
- The robot can trade on both PC and VPS. If trading on a PC, it is recommended not to turn off the robot 24/7 to ensure constant market access. If you want to turn off the PC, wait until the robot closes all open orders.
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher. If using lower leverage, you need to increase the balance for every 0.01 lot (e.g., with leverage 1:50, calculate 0.01 lot per $2000).
Advantages of the robot:
- Fully automatic and ready to trade.
- No need to change settings except for the lot size.
- Works with all known brokers.
- Tested on real accounts of many clients.
- Protects the balance from sharp price fluctuations and large losses.
- A scalping robot that opens many trades every day.
- Trades intraday.
Robot settings:
- Lot size - default 0.01 per $1000
- Lot increase factor - default 2.0
- Period %K for Stochastic - default 4
- Period %D for Stochastic - default 5
- Overbought level for Stochastic - default 55
- Oversold level for Stochastic - default 16
- Period for Moving Average - default 9
- Distance between orders - default 35
- Maximum number of orders - default 7
- Closing rate of all trades - default 0.3
- Interval between trades in seconds - default 120 seconds or 2 minutes
- TradeMagicNumber - default 88888888
- Maximum spread for opening transactions - default 4
- Comments on orders - default "Scalpenix", but you can change the value.
- Alerts when opening orders - default TRUE enabled.