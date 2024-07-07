Scalpenix is a Forex robot designed for automatic trading on the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It is a scalping robot that opens many trades throughout the day. This robot uses a scalping strategy based on the Stochastic, Moving Average, iATR, iEnvelopes, iSAR, iFractals, and iMACD indicators, as well as a grid system for opening and managing orders.

For the robot to function correctly, it is necessary to properly calculate the lot size relative to the balance size. The recommended ratio is 0.01 lot per $1000 balance. If your balance is $5000, then set the lot size to 0.05 in the settings. Other settings are not recommended to be changed. The robot is already fully configured and ready to trade on the GBPUSD pair, M5 timeframe.

Trading recommendations:

Currency pair: GBPUSD

Period: M5

Quote format: 5 digits after the decimal point

Maximum daily spread for GBPUSD pair: up to 5 points

Minimum balance: $1000 (default lot size is 0.01 for a $1000 balance)

Broker: any

Account type: floating spread

The robot can trade on both PC and VPS. If trading on a PC, it is recommended not to turn off the robot 24/7 to ensure constant market access. If you want to turn off the PC, wait until the robot closes all open orders.

Leverage: 1:100 or higher. If using lower leverage, you need to increase the balance for every 0.01 lot (e.g., with leverage 1:50, calculate 0.01 lot per $2000).

Advantages of the robot:

Fully automatic and ready to trade.

No need to change settings except for the lot size.

Works with all known brokers.

Tested on real accounts of many clients.

Protects the balance from sharp price fluctuations and large losses.

A scalping robot that opens many trades every day.

Trades intraday.

Robot settings: