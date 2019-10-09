Candles Power

4.5

This adviser analyzes the candles, determines their strength and volume. It trades when there is a high probability of continuing a trend that has formed a little earlier (based on several candles, the number of which is adjustable). Has the ability to use several methods for analyzing the strength of movement by candlelight. Many options are customizable.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size;
  • MinProfitForAutoClose - automatic closing of a transaction upon a return signal when the profit in points exceeds this value (0 - do not use automatic closing of transactions, they will be closed only by take profit or stop loss).
  • Max spread - the maximum spread for opening a transaction (for accounts with a floating spread, so that the transaction opens when the spread is not too large);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to make it different if several expert advisors are running in the same terminal);
  • StopLoss - stop loss (in points), with a dynamic task, it can be less;
  • TakeProfit - take profit (in points), with a dynamic task, it can be less;
  • Factor dynamic TakeProfit - coefficient of dynamic take profit (0 - do not use);
  • Factor dynamic StopLoss - coefficient of dynamic stop loss (0 - do not use);
  • PowerCandlesMethod - methods for calculating the power of candles;
  • MinimumStrengthForAllMethods - minimum signal strength (number of signals) when all calculation methods are enabled (1-5);
  • CandlesFactor - coefficient for calculating the power of candles (recommended from 0.5 to 5);
  • CountCandles - the number of candles for calculations and finding the average length (recommended from 10 to 100);
  • CountCandlesInRow - the number of candles in a row, where each new one is stronger than the previous one (recommended from 1 to 5);
  • Count volume candles - the number of candles for calculating volumes (recommended from 5 to 100);
  • CandlesVolumeAverage - enable calculation of the average value of volumes;
  • CandlesVolumeFactor - coefficient for calculating the volume of candles;
  • ADXForStrengthPower - ADX indicator period for correction of CandlesFactor coefficients (0 - do not use);
  • ADXPeriodForCalculations - period of the ADX indicator for calculating signal strength;
  • MinADXLevel - the minimum required level of the ADX indicator to open deals;
  • MinHighLow - minimum length (with the exception of the following parameter) of the last closed candle to open a trade;
  • MinHLFactorForADX - calculation coefficient minimum length of the candle, depending on ADX (0 - not used);
  • FastOptimizationParameter - parameter for fast optimization of the EA. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. For real trading, it is better to set the values ​​to no more than 1;
  • ProfitToLossRatio - profit to loss ratio (during testing);
  • MaxLossesCount - the maximum number of losing trades after which to stop trading (0 - not set);
  • CommentToOrders - comment on opening deals;
  • ShowInformation - show information (true - show, false - do not show).
This EA can only trade on the H1 timeframe, for trading on different timeframes, use the Max Candles Power Expert Advisor, which also implements other useful functions (for example, trailing stop, automatic lot determination, depending on the percentage of money in the account, customizable hours for trade):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42154


Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 18:12 
 

Excelente EA muy buen TRABAJO .GRACIAS

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:21 
 

Good job.

Recommended products
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automate Your Fimathe MT4 Strategy - Trade with Efficiency and Precision Description: The Fimathe Strategy is widely recognized for its profitability but is also known for requiring long hours of market monitoring. To address this issue, we introduce Fimathe MT4, a robot that automates the execution of your strategy. How It Works: Fimathe MT4 operates in "semiautomatic" mode. You conduct your analysis, and the robot executes trades based on it. Advantages: Eliminate the need to wait for hours
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Circinus MT4
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for EURUSD pair. Backtesting showed more than 220% profits in 12 months for initial deposit 100 USD and initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than 140% profits in 12 months for initial deposit 1,000 USD and initial Lot 0.1 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  140% profits  in 12 months for  initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0 (TP_money =100) Circinus 2021 is combination of
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Bands Plus
Alexander Chertnik
4.46 (13)
Experts
Designed mainly for  USDCAD 1H market. Minimum trading account 100 $. Expert advisor operates by unique   Bands strategy and transaction algorithm. settings: minBalance - minimum account balance for trading maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading  maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation bandsPeriod - indicator period tradeProfit - profit for exit USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades tradeRange - range distance
FREE
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
The HedgeFund Experiment
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
The HedgeFund Experiment This is a basic version of the professional version; The HedgeFund Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85241 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to includ
FREE
Break Out Daily
Marco Savia
5 (2)
Experts
A very simple Ea that put Buy or Sell at Break-out of Maximun of the day before. Here the external variable: 1  Lots (Lot for Buy and Sell() 2 Stop (Stop for Buy and Sell with value * Point) 3 Take (Take for Buy and Sell with value * Point) 4 UpMax (A value that increase the open position on Buy) 4 DownMin(A value that decrease the open position on Sell) This Ea work on all Forex Graphics For all dubts or problem contact me at crashmens@gmail.com
FREE
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
LimitGridEA Pro TestMode
Miss Sakunaa Kakhesuanworrasakul
Experts
LimitGridEA Pro – Smart & Clean Grid EA for Gold and Forex Trade confidently with a Buy/Sell Limit Grid System powered by technical filters, equity control, and a user-friendly interface. Key Features : Buy/Sell Limit Only – Structured order placement, no spamming, no chaos RSI + Bollinger Band Filters – Ensures entries happen only with clear technical signals Combined TP (per side) – Automatically closes all orders on each side when profit target is hit Average Price TP (opt
FREE
Eliminator EA
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Eliminator EA is a professional and fully automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy many years and just focused on GBPCAD. This EA uses some calculated price and time actions with 6 indicators' confirmations. No need for unnecessary EA parameters. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. No needs to enter stop loss or take profit manually. Dropdown style Money Management can b
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
ScalperGhost
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4.14 (7)
Experts
EA SCALPER GHOST PRO This is single Entry type EA. It use smart alghoritme to detect market movement. It also use Stop loss and take profit . EA will not use any dangerous system like martingale, grid, averaging etc which can cause account blown in a second Tis EA use More than one pair to reduce risk. Right now im using 13 pair at the same time PROMO SALE PRICE Only $99 For first 10 copies!!   4 copies left Next Price will be ====>> $xxxx UP RAMADHAN KAREEM PROMO ONLY $55 FOR LIFE TIME.. GRAB
FREE
Night King EA
Tran Thanh Tuyen
2.33 (3)
Experts
Night King EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it fo
MamyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BabyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Elirox Trading EA
Gerry Rios
Experts
Welcome, Trader!  Are you looking for an EA that trades with the precision of a seasoned investor and the intelligence of advanced automation? Introducing Elirox Trading EA — a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and long-term growth . Built on cutting-edge Reversal , Elirox Trading EA meticulously analyzes market structures, identifies critical turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions . Specifically optimized
KT BreakGrid Pro MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your trading with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly blending the strategic prowess of breakout and grid trading, this expert advisor is your ultimate solution to navigating the complex Forex landscape with unmatched confidence and efficiency. Recommendations Symbol: EURUSD TimeFrame: M5 Account Type: Hedge Leverage: 1:500 Set Files: Not required. Default inputs provides best results.  Features Breakout-Infused Grid Strategy: Experience the bes
The art of Forex
Arthur Hatchiguian
5 (2)
Experts
The art of Forex is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price  until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for making profits in an unpredictable market.  A loss coverage system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. The best results are on  EUR/USD H1  but you can use it on any  forex pair  and  timeframe .  Live results :  https://myx.gg/mql5 S
FREE
DAX Bull
Matthew Lewis Beedle
3.5 (2)
Experts
Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5. My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I s
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
Moving Speed Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Moving Speed Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. The EA uses moving averages to filter the trend, although this trending strategy is simple it works well. Combine the relative volatility of price cycles to determine the best entry position. EA's strategy always uses Stop Loss to protect the account. The EA is suitable for accounts with small balances. You can refer to the Set Files at commen
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
Pico Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.  The Stochastic indicator period ca
Papi Hedge
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
The MT4 Hedging Expert Advisor is an automated trading system built to perform effectively in volatile, ranging, and uncertain market conditions . By utilizing a smart hedging strategy , this EA can open BUY and SELL positions simultaneously to manage risk, stabilize equity, and capture price movements—especially on Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs . This EA is ideal for traders who want better drawdown control while still maintaining strong profit potential during high market volatility. A
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
More from author
Double Tops And Bottoms MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
4.29 (7)
Indicators
This indicator finds and displays the Double Bottom and Double Top technical analysis patterns. Signals (displays a message on the screen) if the shape was formed recently. Often after the appearance of these patterns, the trend reverses or a correction occurs. In order not to search for them yourself, or not to miss their appearance, it is enough to add an indicator to the chart. The indicator can be used on different timeframes and currency pairs, there are settings for a better search on a c
FREE
ADX Channel Indicator
Alexander Nikolaev
4.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator forms a channel based on the readings of the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator, displays and informs the trader of a price reversal at the boundaries of this channel, and can also report when the price touches the channel boundaries. It also draws additional dotted lines, which depend on the readings of the + DI and -DI of the ADX indicator. It also has an option for filtering signals depending on the readings of the stochastic. The channel drawn by this indicato
FREE
Doji Finder Indicator MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (2)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the chart and identifies Doji candlesticks. Shows their appearance and signals the appearance of such a candle (if allowed in the parameters). Also, this indicator shows the strength of the reversal in the form of bars of different colors (the more green, the more likely the rise, the more red - the fall in price). The direction of the signal depends on the direction of the previous candles, as the Doji signals a reversal or correction. In the indicator settings, you can
FREE
Trend Stream Scalper MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades with the trend using several methods to identify and enter a trade. For example, it uses trendlines, Gator and Stochastic indicators to analyze the market. In addition to trading, it can also display trend lines that it trades based on. It has filters for ADX and MA indicators, as well as a sufficient number of settings to be able to optimize on various currency pairs and timeframes. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for each trade, does not have risky trading methods. It is
Easy Bollinger Bands
Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It is simple to use, contains only a few settings, which are easy to understand. This is the simplified version of the Master Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor. For better trading results, it is recommended to use the full version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21788 The free version does not provide the ability to use multiple indicat
FREE
Breakout Trend Lines Free
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Free indicator to quickly detect trendline breakouts and high or low of a price range. It displays lines based on the highs and lows of prices, and also finds and displays inclined trend lines. As soon as the price goes beyond the line and the candlestick closes, the indicator signals this with an arrow (you can also enable an alert). This indicator is easy to use and also free. The number of candles for defining trend lines as well as the high and low of the trading range is configurable. It w
FREE
Easy Channels
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws price channels. It can be customized so that only buy or sell channels are displayed. Also, trend lines can be displayed instead of channels. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies based on channel trading. Advisor based on this indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37952 Parameters History - maximum number of bars to build channels; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when constructing a chann
FREE
Easy Parabolic Sar
Alexander Nikolaev
4.4 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor places orders based on the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. If your trading strategy utilizes this indicator, the EA will save you from the necessity to move your pending orders after every candlestick (e.g. 5 minutes or 1 hour) and will do it automatically. You can set the EA to open only BuyStop or only SellStop or both. Buy default both Buy and Sell are enabled. The EA does not use any indicators other than Parapolic Sar. Therefore you are to decide the time to run th
FREE
ADX Channel
Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
Indicators
ADX Channel is an indicator that plots the channel depending on the values of the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The resulting channel is a little similar to the Envelopes, but its lines depend on the market volatility. The sell trade is usually executed fast when the price touches and bounces from the upper line of the channel, buy - from the lower. It is recommended to trade when there is no significant news. The recommended timeframes: M5 - H1. The indicator is not design
FREE
Channels Pro MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator determines the channels along which prices move on the trading history. There are many trading strategies that rely on channel trading on a channel breakout. This indicator can draw price channels by reading information from several timeframes at once (from the current, from the second and third). You can customize the color and thickness of the lines for each timeframe. Also, you can set a different distance between highs and lows to draw channels or lines. There is also a simple
Easy Channels MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator draws price channels. Easy to use. It has various settings, for example, you can configure it to show channels only for buy or sell, you can display trend lines instead of channels. There are many trading strategies that are based on trading in channels, you can trade on the rebound from the borders of the channels, or the breakdown of the channel.   Parameters History - the maximum number of bars for building channels; Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum
Channels Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
Simple Trade MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This EA is easy to use, it does not have too complicated settings and algorithms for performing trading operations. It’s not optimized for long, it may appeal to those who recently decided to engage in trading on the exchange with the help of advisers, or who do not want to understand the settings for a long time. The basis of his work is several indicators (moving average, RSI, stochastic, ATR). Despite its simplicity, it has a custom trailing stop function, which can reduce the risks for a dep
Easy Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
3 (1)
Experts
This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version , it analyzes only 1 timeframe. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the
FREE
Many Moving Averages MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Moving averages are very often used for analyzing currency pairs and trading. This Expert Advisor can analyze many moving averages at once and trade based on this. When the required number of moving averages signal a purchase, the adviser makes a purchase, if the indicators signal a sale, the advisor sells. Also, there is filtering spurious signals at low volatility based on the ADX indicator. In the settings of the adviser, you can set the required number of sliding ones, their period (the init
Three Fractals demo
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. It is a free lite version of Three fractals Brief description of the trading strategy: when the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). Similarly, opposite for growth. In case other indicato
FREE
Bollinger with WPR demo
Alexander Nikolaev
4.33 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the free version of "Bollinger with WPR scalper", which is based on the Bollinger bands and Williams' Percent Range indicators. Limitations of the free version: lot is fixed to 0.01, only the EURUSD currency pair is supported, trading time cannot be selected, trailing stop is not available. Nevertheless, it can make quite a lot of deals, so you do not have to wait for positions to be opened (with the appropriate settings and timeframes below H1). The EA can be used on time
FREE
Volume Levels MT5 Free
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
This indicator is able to determine the price levels at which there was the most volume for the specified period of history. In the future, the price often bounces off such levels, and this can be successfully applied in trading. They are displayed as lines, some parameters for determining the levels can be adjusted. This indicator is simple, therefore, it does not report signals, and only builds levels on EUR/USD. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
FREE
Trailing stop for advisors
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Utilities
The utility manages other EAs' orders as well as the ones opened manually. It is capable of trailing the price (trailing stop function), set a stop loss and take profit if they have not been set before. When configuring the utility for an EA having no trailing stop function, place it to the new window with the same currency pair specifying the same Magic value (as for the EA orders the stop loss is to be applied to). You can set any timeframe. It does not affect the utility operation. Set Magic
FREE
Colored Candles Demo
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Indicators
The demo version of the Colored Candles indicator - calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume. After that, it paints the candles depending on their strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indicator helps to analyze the price movement, as well as market entry points. The more accurate signals are formed on the higher
FREE
Trend and correction indicator
Alexander Nikolaev
4.17 (6)
Indicators
The indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend. When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the parameters, the indicator generates a signal. You can set different correction values, while the best suiting are 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels). In addition, you can configure the minimum length of trend, the number of history bars for search and other parameters
FREE
Break Lines
Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator draws lines the the price highs and lows. Break through the high or low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). A deal should be conducted in the breakthrough direction immediately or after a slight rollback. It is best to trade following the trend on a larger timeframe. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many tra
FREE
Volume Levels USDJPY
Alexander Nikolaev
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. This is a demo version that works only on the USD/JPY currency pair. To work on all currency pairs, install the full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15888 Parame
FREE
Volume Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Volumes are one of the most important factors of trading, as it is the high volumes that move the market in either direction. But there are very few standard indicators for volumes in MetaTrader 4. The Volume Candles analyses the volumes of the trades and displays candles depending on these volumes. The candle appears once the required number of volumes has passed during trading (the VolumeCandle parameter). If the candles close frequently and are thin, then the volumes on the market are current
Volume Levels
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. It works on any currency pair. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels; Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price to
EMA 8 and 18 Trading System
Alexander Nikolaev
2 (1)
Experts
This EA implements the EMA 8/18 strategy, which is used by many traders. Brief description of the strategy: The Buy is determined when the EMA 8 indicator crosses the EMA 18 from below, with the price moving more than 50 points from the crossing. The buy position is opened when the price touches the EMA for the first time, after that, as the price rises, the trade is maintained by a trailing stop with a step of 30-35 points. The opposite is for opening a sell position. The parameters of the fast
ProCandles
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous cand
Colored candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
Multi Alligator Signals
Alexander Nikolaev
Utilities
It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
Parabolic And CCI
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
Filter:
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 18:12 
 

Excelente EA muy buen TRABAJO .GRACIAS

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:21 
 

Good job.

Reply to review