A mathematical multicurrency trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses several thousand of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the "А2М1" general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response to the market situation from several thousand possible variants of algorithms included in its database. In case of an unsuccessful entry, the EA uses a unique multistage averaging system with an increasing coefficient.

Despite the fact that the operation of this EA does not involve the use of Stop Loss, such an ability exists in the EA. There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.

Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #21-22. (For USDJPY trailing stop should be 5.0).

Key Advantages

8 currency pairs.

All 8 pairs pass tests from 1999 to the current time (18 years).

No need to close the robot during news releases.

It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.

Estimated spread is from 2 to 3 points (4 digits).

Estimated Take Profit is from 20 to 25 points (4 digits).





Operation parameters

Currency pairs : EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD.

: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD. Timeframe: M5.





Recommended Take Profit values for 8 currency pairs

EURUSD - 25 points.

- 25 points. EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD - 20 points.





The main recommendations when using a standard Take Profit (20-25 points)

The recommended deposit size for trading one pair with the initial lot 0.01.

1500 USDC - cent account.

- cent account. $1500 - standard account.

- standard account. DepoStep - 1500 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 1500 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. Leverage: 1:500 and higher.

The recommended deposit size for multicurrency trading with the initial lot 0.01.

5000 USDC - cent account.

- cent account. $5000 - standard account.

- standard account. DepoStep - 5000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 5000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. Leverage: 1:500 and higher.





The main recommendations when using a reduced Take Profit (10 points)

The recommended deposit size for multicurrency trading.

2500 USDC - cent account.

- cent account. $2500 - standard account.

- standard account. DepoStep - 2500 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 2500 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. Leverage: 1:500 and higher.

General Trading Settings

Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.

- enable/disable the Expert Advisor. TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (see the above recommendations on TakeProfit );

- take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (see the above recommendations on ); StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged.

- stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged. Slip - maximum allowed slippage.

- maximum allowed slippage. MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Risk management

Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;

- initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of and are zero; Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;

- percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of is zero; DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.

- deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.

- enable/disable limitation of losses by equity. Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

