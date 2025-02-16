SafeTradeX
- Experts
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot
Overview
SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth, this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions.
Key Features
- No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability.
- Fixed Lot Trading: Keeps lot sizes stable to maintain consistent growth.
- Multi-Currency Support: Works on Forex, Gold (XAU/USD), and Crypto (BTC/USD).
- AI-Powered Trade Execution: Smart algorithm optimizes entry and exit points.
- Optimized for H1 Timeframe: Provides a balance of accuracy and efficiency.
- Capital Protection Mode: Ensures low drawdowns and stable profitability.
Technical Information
- Timeframe: H1, M15
- Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Minimum Deposit: $1000
- Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
- Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
- Supported Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, BTC/USD
Why Choose SafeTradeX?
The name SafeTradeX represents secure, controlled, and disciplined trading without excessive risk. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA ensures steady profitability while avoiding exposure to high-risk strategies.