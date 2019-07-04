Proactive Plan

The expert uses several strategies of pending and market orders for trading. You can setup fully-automated mode or semi-automated mode (you open the trade and the expert manages the rest). Expert uses advanced trading algorithm with flexible risk management settings.


The expert is applicable to all symbols and also works via the mobile app MT4.


-- General settings -- 

  • Magic number  - unique ID (number >=0) for expert transactions
  • Lot size - lot size
  • Stop Loss (0-disable) - stop-loss level in pips
  • Take profit (0-disable) - profit level in pips
  • SMART ORDERS (1-Yes, 0-No) - on/off for SMART ORDERS settings
  • SMART TRAIL (1-Yes, 0-No) - on/off for SMART TRAILING settings
  • Slippage - max price slippage while opening transaction (in pips)

 

-- SMART ORDERS settings --

Settings for SMART-ORDER mode. Here You define the strategy for the expert: automatic or SELF trading. For automatic mode you choose a specific or ALL signals.

  • Order trade type - list of trade types (Buy, Sell, Buy and Sell)
  • Min Price-to-Order gap (10+) - min gap between price and order (10+ pips)
  • Min Order-to-Order gap (10+)  - min gap between the orders (10+ pips)
  • Order signal type - list of signal types for SMART-ORDERS: 

    1.  Self - Self-trading mode with the general settings and SMART-TRAILING option
    2. EMA-zing - order signals based on exponential moving average EMA (short, mid, long)
    3. OBV divergence/convergence - order signal based on divergence / convergence  from On-Balance-Volume (OBV) indicator
    4. Support /Resistance level -  order signal based on support (purchase) or resistance (sale) levels
    5. Trend lower edge/upper edge - order signals based on lower (purchase) or upper (sale) borders of trend channel
    6. ALL - orders for all defined signals based on their priority (see below).

  • Signal timeframe  list of time frames for signals
  • Wash orders (1-yes, 0-No) - on/off for orders removal settings for Self mode
  • Wash range - range for orders removal in both directions from the price (in pips) for Self mode
  • Max Order life (hours) - time for orders removal (in hours) 
  • Order offset (0-100 pips) - shift of orders towards the current price

 

-- SMART TRAIL settings --

Settings for SMART-TRAIL mode. If regular trailing moves stop-loss closer to the price when you are in profit, SMART-TRAILING floats along with the price while you are already in profit to overcome price reverses within the trend.

  • Follow price mode (1-Yes, 0-No) - on/off for SMART-TRAIL mode
  • Regular trailing stop (10+) - regular trailing activation (min 10+ profit pips)
  • Price impulse (pips) - min price change (in pips) for SMART-TRAIL activation


-- Trade limitation settings --

Limitation settings for loss trades (OR-type conditions). Value 0 - settings are off.

  • time_order_limit (minute) - time limit for activation same loss-order (in minutes)
  • price_change_limit (%) - price change limit for activation same loss-order (in %)
  • Trade sessions - choice of one specific or all Forex trade sessions

 

-- EMA signal settings --

  • The period settings for EMA-zing signal (EMA-short, EMA-mid, EMA-long) in days
  • ATR period -  period settings for Average True Range indicator used in SMART-TRAIL logic

 

-- Stop and Reverse settings --

Settings are made to analyze the shape of last candles using the Price Action method looking for signals on possible price reversal in the case of losing trade. With the received signal, the expert closes current losing trade and at the same time opens (just once) a reversed trade position with a double lot size same keeping the same general settings.

  • Breakout_mode (Yes/No) - on/off breakout mode
  • Loss _% - loss in % of the stop-loss level
  • Last_Pin-bar_tails (%) - the length of the last bar's tails (in %)

 

-- Signal Priority settings --

Priority settings for ALL signals mode (see ORDER SIGNAL TYPE settings above). The higher is the set number for a signal, the higher is the priority of that signal in the ALL mode. Example of values for signal priority: ​​from 10 to 1. With the 0 value - chosen signal is turned off.

-- Additional settings –

  • Draw Signal Lines (true/false) - on/off settings for drawing of signals on chart
  • Historical bar quantity (max=1000) - historical number of the bars used for defining all signals except for EMA-zing signal (max = 1000 bars)
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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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