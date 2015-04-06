MultiScanFX MT4

⚠ Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below:

Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD
This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing.

EA Name: MultiScanFX
Lots: 0.01
Lot_Multiplication: 1.7 / 2.0
SL_pips: 35
TP_pips: 50
END_candle_ID_1: 100
END_candle_ID_2: 20
Magic Number: 6000

MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze them using the internal logic of the DataSense system. This system helps make the best decisions for entries and works alongside data configured in the parameters.

Features:

  • Take and Stop: The trades have configurable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, allowing the EA to be used in proprietary desk tests that require these parameters.
  • Automatic Operations: Entries are automatically made by the EA based on the data analyzed by DataSense.
  • Simple Setup: The setup of the EA is simplified, as most parameters for its operation are internal and do not require manual adjustments, ensuring the algorithm can efficiently execute analysis.

MultiScanFX Settings:

  • EA Name: Name of the EA.
  • Lots: Lot size used for the trades.
  • Lot_Multiply: Multiplier that increases the lot size for the next operation if the previous one resulted in a loss.
  • SL_pips: Stop Loss size in pips.
  • TP_pips: Take Profit size in pips.
  • END_candle_ID_1: Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 1.
  • END_candle_ID_2: Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 2.
  • Magic Number: Identification number for the EA. If you use more than one EA on the same platform, this number must be different for each one.

Note: The colors of the quadrants representing certain data on the chart can be changed according to the user's preference.

Recommended Asset:

We recommend using MultiScanFX with the USD/JPY currency pair. This asset has shown excellent results in our evaluations and optimizations.

Before using any EA on a real account, it is crucial to run it on a demo account for a more detailed analysis. This procedure is advised because backtests do not always reflect real performance. Although it is possible to test MultiScanFX on other assets, we strongly recommend USD/JPY due to its consistent performance in backtests and operations on proprietary desk test accounts.


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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