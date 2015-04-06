MultiScanFX MT4

⚠ Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below:

Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD

This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing.

EA Name: MultiScanFX

Lots: 0.01

Lot_Multiplication: 1.7 / 2.0

SL_pips: 35

TP_pips: 50

END_candle_ID_1: 100

END_candle_ID_2: 20

Magic Number: 6000

MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze them using the internal logic of the DataSense system. This system helps make the best decisions for entries and works alongside data configured in the parameters.

Features:

Take and Stop : The trades have configurable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, allowing the EA to be used in proprietary desk tests that require these parameters.

: The trades have configurable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, allowing the EA to be used in proprietary desk tests that require these parameters. Automatic Operations : Entries are automatically made by the EA based on the data analyzed by DataSense.

: Entries are automatically made by the EA based on the data analyzed by DataSense. Simple Setup: The setup of the EA is simplified, as most parameters for its operation are internal and do not require manual adjustments, ensuring the algorithm can efficiently execute analysis.

MultiScanFX Settings:

EA Name : Name of the EA.

: Name of the EA. Lots : Lot size used for the trades.

: Lot size used for the trades. Lot_Multiply : Multiplier that increases the lot size for the next operation if the previous one resulted in a loss.

: Multiplier that increases the lot size for the next operation if the previous one resulted in a loss. SL_pips : Stop Loss size in pips.

: Stop Loss size in pips. TP_pips : Take Profit size in pips.

: Take Profit size in pips. END_candle_ID_1 : Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 1.

: Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 1. END_candle_ID_2 : Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 2.

: Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 2. Magic Number: Identification number for the EA. If you use more than one EA on the same platform, this number must be different for each one.

Note: The colors of the quadrants representing certain data on the chart can be changed according to the user's preference.

Recommended Asset:

We recommend using MultiScanFX with the USD/JPY currency pair. This asset has shown excellent results in our evaluations and optimizations.

Before using any EA on a real account, it is crucial to run it on a demo account for a more detailed analysis. This procedure is advised because backtests do not always reflect real performance. Although it is possible to test MultiScanFX on other assets, we strongly recommend USD/JPY due to its consistent performance in backtests and operations on proprietary desk test accounts.



