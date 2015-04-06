Win Scalper

Win Scalper Expert Advisor can use to identify the trend, riding a trend with trailing take profit. It is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on currency chart. The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners. 


Minimum account balance: $1000

Recommend leverage       : 1:100 or higher

Recommend Timeframe    : H4

Default parameters            : GBPUSD

Features:

Every trade is protected by trailing stop-loss.

The EA is very easy to setup and use.

The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may choose any broker.

Parameters :

Exit= Enable Exit strategy

USE MOVE TO BREAK EVEN

WHEN TO MOVE TO BE

PIPS TO MOVES

Lots=Lots size

Mom_Sell= Momentum_Sell

Mom_Buy= Momentum_Buy

TrailingStop

Stop_Loss

Take_Profit

IncreaseFactor

MagicNumber

Fast MA               

Slow MA

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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