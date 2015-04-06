Win Scalper Expert Advisor can use to identify the trend, riding a trend with trailing take profit. It is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on currency chart. The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners.



Minimum account balance: $1000 Recommend leverage : 1:100 or higher

Recommend Timeframe : H4 Default parameters : GBPUSD

Features: Every trade is protected by trailing stop-loss.

The EA is very easy to setup and use. The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may choose any broker.