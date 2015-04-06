Win Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Win Scalper Expert Advisor can use to identify the trend, riding a trend with trailing take profit. It is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on currency chart. The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners.
Minimum account balance: $1000
Recommend leverage : 1:100 or higher
Recommend Timeframe : H4
Default parameters : GBPUSD
Features:
Every trade is protected by trailing stop-loss.
The EA is very easy to setup and use.
The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may choose any broker.
Parameters :
Exit= Enable Exit strategy
USE MOVE TO BREAK EVEN
WHEN TO MOVE TO BE
PIPS TO MOVES
Lots=Lots size
Mom_Sell= Momentum_Sell
Mom_Buy= Momentum_Buy
TrailingStop
Stop_Loss
Take_Profit
IncreaseFactor
MagicNumber
Fast MA
Slow MA