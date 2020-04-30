Rebate System Overlap

3

Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).

It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.

Differences from the usual EA Rebate System in the mode of closing long-term losing trades in one of the grids due to the previously received profit.

Input parameters

  • StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;
  • SetName - Name of set, checked with the name of the currency pair;
  • TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;
  • TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;
  • Lot – lot size;
  • Takeprofit – take profit;
  • StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;
  • LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;
  • MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid;
  • Overlap order number - Order after whom enable the mode of closing the most distant orders with the profit already received;
  • Raise take after overlap - Increase the take after the overlap is triggered

Lock parameters

  • Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;
  • Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;
  • Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.

Other parameters

  • Close at drawdown, % - Close all orders when the specified drawdown on the account is reached;
  • Pause after close, hour - How not to trade after the closing of the drawdown;
  • Slippage – slippage;
  • MagicNumber – identification number;

Visualization parameters

  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
Parameters are for four-digits quotes, they will be multiplied by 10 on five-digit instruments.
Reviews 3
Michael
957
Michael 2020.07.09 12:45 
 

Very impressed. DD has been really low. And great return. Way too cheap.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
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Jakob Senn
47
Jakob Senn 2022.11.22 19:58 
 

sorry, one star for now as Seller is not responding to any mails or comments. Why?

VIKRANT KUMAR
50
VIKRANT KUMAR 2022.03.22 20:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael
957
Michael 2020.07.09 12:45 
 

Very impressed. DD has been really low. And great return. Way too cheap.

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