BUMAN xauusd GbpUsd
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1217700?source=Site+Signals+Page
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1244502?source=Site+Signals+Page
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1258448?source=Site+Signals+My (Daily target 2,5%)
Deactivated EA when :
1. During holidays
2. 2 days before FOMC and a day after FOMC (4 days) use filter trading date
The EA is a trend catcher using William Percentage Range
- Filter holiday date to stop the EA from trade. Holiday input must be manually based on forexfactory.com 's Calendar or others
- auto lots and targets based on percentage is recommended.
Make your own daily target, the safe is 3% daily using 3 windows, 3 % divide to 3 windows. each windows risk 0,5% and target is 1% By 3% daily its >60% a month
Always remember High Gain High Risk
Thank You and happy trading