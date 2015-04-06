BUMAN xauusd GbpUsd

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1217700?source=Site+Signals+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1244502?source=Site+Signals+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1258448?source=Site+Signals+My (Daily target 2,5%)





Deactivated EA when :

1. During holidays

2. 2 days before FOMC and a day after FOMC (4 days) use filter trading date





The EA is a trend catcher using William Percentage Range

- Filter holiday date to stop the EA from trade. Holiday input must be manually based on forexfactory.com 's Calendar or others

- auto lots and targets based on percentage is recommended.





Make your own daily target, the safe is 3% daily using 3 windows, 3 % divide to 3 windows. each windows risk 0,5% and target is 1% By 3% daily its >60% a month

Always remember High Gain High Risk

Thank You and happy trading



