BUMAN xauusd GbpUsd

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1217700?source=Site+Signals+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1244502?source=Site+Signals+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1258448?source=Site+Signals+My (Daily target 2,5%)


Deactivated EA when :

1. During holidays

2. 2 days before FOMC and a day after FOMC (4 days) use filter trading date  


The EA is a trend catcher using William Percentage Range

- Filter holiday date to stop the EA from trade. Holiday input must be manually based on forexfactory.com 's Calendar or others

- auto lots and targets based on percentage is recommended. 


Make your own daily target, the safe is 3% daily using 3 windows, 3 % divide to 3 windows. each windows risk 0,5% and target is 1%  By 3% daily its >60% a month 

Always remember High Gain High Risk

Thank You and happy trading


Video BUMAN xauusd GbpUsd
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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