There are several ways to interpret a Stochastic Oscillator. four popular methods include:

The DYJ StochasticSignalSource is displayed as two lines. The main line is called %K. The second line, called %D, is a Moving Average of %K. The %K line is usually displayed as a solid line and the %D line is usually displayed as a dotted line.

When the K and D lines are below(for example, 20),

You can use the DYJ Mathematical model trader indicator trading analysis model to display the indicator's real trading opening and closing positions and calculate the overall profit and maximum floating loss!

In addition, the DYJ StochasticSignalSource stochastic oscillator also marks the entry point and exit point with colored arrows, and also counts the total profit and the maximum floating loss in real time based on these positions, which are important data for judging the trading probability.

You use the following software DYJ GAMEDevice to receive the position opening and closing signals from the DYJ StochasticSignalSource stochastic oscillator signal source to realize automatic position opening and closing. DYJ GAMEDevice can turn losses into profits

Input parameters



[General]

InpUseLanguage = English/Chinese

signal_source_name = "STOCHASTIC"

[Indicator]

Kperiod=5 -- Kperiod K

Dperiod=3 -- Dperiod D

slowing=3 -- Slowing

ma_method = MODE_SMA -- MA Method

price_field=STO_LOWHIGH -- PriceField

InpOversoldArea = 20 -- stoch oversold zone

InpOverboughtArea = 80 -- stoch overbought zone

InpSimulatedVolume = 1 -- Lots

[EstimateSystem]