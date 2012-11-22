ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
- Indicators
- Anton Nel
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 17 November 2021
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5.
Blue arrow up = Buy.
Red arrow down = Sell.
You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatically move the Stop Loss and include BreakEven facility.
- ROMAN5 Fractals TrailingStop
- ROMAN5 ParabolicSAR TrailingStop
- ROMAN5 BollingerBands TrailingStop
- ROMAN5 HeikenAshi TrailingStop
- ROMAN5 MovingAverage TrailingStop
- ROMAN5 Advanced TrailingStop
If you want to try an Expert Advisor, see ROMAN5 Time Breakout EA.
Version 1.2:
- Sends push notifications to the mobile terminal.
Keine Ahnung warum manche keine 5 Sterne vergeben. Der Indikator macht zuverlässig das was er soll