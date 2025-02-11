Asian Range BreakOut

✅ Fully Customizable – Adapt the indicator to your personal trading style by modifying parameters such as range time, colors, line styles, and risk-reward settings.

✅ Trade Levels Visualization – Automatically draws entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) levels based on breakout conditions.

✅ Seamless Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Take full control of your automated strategies by adding extra confirmations such as RSI, Moving Averages, Break of Structure (BOS), and more. You can also customize buffer names to match your EA requirements, allowing for even greater flexibility in your strategy.

✅ Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe Backtesting – Test different configurations across forex pairs, crypto pairs, and other trading instruments to find the optimal setup for your trading strategy.

✅ Clean and Simple Interface – Focus on price action with a non-intrusive display, making it easy to interpret trade signals.

This indicator provides traders with a solid base for breakout strategies, but its real strength lies in its flexibility. You can modify and enhance it by incorporating additional indicators or logic to fit your unique trading approach.

💡 Try it, backtest it, and optimize it to match your personal trading strategy!

🚀 Get the full version now on MQL5 and take your trading to the next level!