Hungry Alligator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements the classic idea of Bill Williams: "The longer an alligator sleeps, the hungrier it wakes up." The tool automatically detects periods when the Alligator lines (jaws, teeth, lips) are intertwined in a narrow range (flat), accumulates the internal volatility of this state and, after the breakdown, calculates the potential target of the movement – strictly based on the accumulated energy, without using arbitrary multipliers.
The indicator does not just show intersections, but highlights the "sleep" zones and draws clear horizontal goals that become benchmarks for entry, take profit or partial profit taking.
Objectivity – the goal is calculated solely from price data, without adjusting coefficients.
Visibility – the flat zones and target levels are highlighted in color, there is no need to switch between indicators.
Flexibility – you can adjust the flat threshold for any instrument and timeframe.
Versatility – works in all markets (forex, cryptocurrencies, stock indexes, raw materials).
It is not redrawn – all objects are built after the candle is closed, the signal remains static.
InpJawsPeriod
The period of the moving average for the jaws (blue line). The default is 13.
InpJawsShift
The jaw shift into the future. The default is 8.
InpTeethPeriod
The period for teeth (red line). The default is 8.
InpTeethShift
Teeth shift. The default is 5.
InpLipsPeriod
Lip period (green line). The default is 5.
InpLipsShift
Lip shift. The default is 3.
InpMAMethod
The averaging method (SMMA is standard for Alligator, you can change it).
Inappliedprice is the price used for calculation (MEDIAN is the median, the most stable).
InpFlatThreshold
The threshold of the flat in points. The maximum allowable distance between the furthest Alligator lines for the "sleep" state. The lower the value, the narrower the flat we are looking for. It is adjusted to the volatility of the instrument (for EURUSD 20-40, for BTCUSD 100-300).
InpClrFlatUp
The rectangle's fill color for a bullish breakdown (light salmon by default).
InpClrFlatDn
The fill color for a bearish breakdown (yellow-green by default).
InpClrTarget
The color of the target line (gold by default).
InpShowTargetLine
Show the goal line (true/false). If you disable it, only rectangles will remain.
InpOnlyLastFlat
Leave only the last flat zone on the chart. When enabled, it deletes all previous rectangles without overloading the history.
Use this indicator according to the Bill Williams system, it is very well suited for trading on fractals, when the price breaks through the flat level (drawn rectangle) in one of the sides, it will go to the line that the bot automatically draws, in this interval you can enter fractals or another Williams system.
For each instrument, based on volatility, be sure to change the parameter "do not draw rectangles with a trend of more candlesticks" adaptively, the number 5 is suitable for most of the instruments, but still look based on the instrument.
Try to look at this indicator as an addition to the trading system, it draws a green line at 2 peaks or lows, wait for it to update at a new peak, for human analysis it already means a flat.
An example of trading: 1) The indicator has drawn a rectangle 2)The indicator has updated/stretched the rectangle (as in the photo) 3) The price broke through the rectangle 4)We are trading fractals towards the breakdown of 5)As the price reaches the line (which was drawn by the bot), we no longer enter into transactions (it works as a block)