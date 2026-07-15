Hungry Alligator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements the classic idea of Bill Williams: "The longer an alligator sleeps, the hungrier it wakes up." The tool automatically detects periods when the Alligator lines (jaws, teeth, lips) are intertwined in a narrow range (flat), accumulates the internal volatility of this state and, after the breakdown, calculates the potential target of the movement – strictly based on the accumulated energy, without using arbitrary multipliers.





The indicator does not just show intersections, but highlights the "sleep" zones and draws clear horizontal goals that become benchmarks for entry, take profit or partial profit taking.





Objectivity – the goal is calculated solely from price data, without adjusting coefficients.





Visibility – the flat zones and target levels are highlighted in color, there is no need to switch between indicators.





Flexibility – you can adjust the flat threshold for any instrument and timeframe.





Versatility – works in all markets (forex, cryptocurrencies, stock indexes, raw materials).





It is not redrawn – all objects are built after the candle is closed, the signal remains static.





InpJawsPeriod

The period of the moving average for the jaws (blue line). The default is 13.

InpJawsShift

The jaw shift into the future. The default is 8.

InpTeethPeriod

The period for teeth (red line). The default is 8.

InpTeethShift

Teeth shift. The default is 5.

InpLipsPeriod

Lip period (green line). The default is 5.

InpLipsShift

Lip shift. The default is 3.

InpMAMethod

The averaging method (SMMA is standard for Alligator, you can change it).

Inappliedprice is the price used for calculation (MEDIAN is the median, the most stable).

InpFlatThreshold

The threshold of the flat in points. The maximum allowable distance between the furthest Alligator lines for the "sleep" state. The lower the value, the narrower the flat we are looking for. It is adjusted to the volatility of the instrument (for EURUSD 20-40, for BTCUSD 100-300).

InpClrFlatUp

The rectangle's fill color for a bullish breakdown (light salmon by default).

InpClrFlatDn

The fill color for a bearish breakdown (yellow-green by default).

InpClrTarget

The color of the target line (gold by default).

InpShowTargetLine

Show the goal line (true/false). If you disable it, only rectangles will remain.

InpOnlyLastFlat

Leave only the last flat zone on the chart. When enabled, it deletes all previous rectangles without overloading the history.









Use this indicator according to the Bill Williams system, it is very well suited for trading on fractals, when the price breaks through the flat level (drawn rectangle) in one of the sides, it will go to the line that the bot automatically draws, in this interval you can enter fractals or another Williams system.



