Hungry Alligator

Hungry Alligator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements the classic idea of Bill Williams: "The longer an alligator sleeps, the hungrier it wakes up." The tool automatically detects periods when the Alligator lines (jaws, teeth, lips) are intertwined in a narrow range (flat), accumulates the internal volatility of this state and, after the breakdown, calculates the potential target of the movement – strictly based on the accumulated energy, without using arbitrary multipliers.

The indicator does not just show intersections, but highlights the "sleep" zones and draws clear horizontal goals that become benchmarks for entry, take profit or partial profit taking.

Objectivity – the goal is calculated solely from price data, without adjusting coefficients.

Visibility – the flat zones and target levels are highlighted in color, there is no need to switch between indicators.

Flexibility – you can adjust the flat threshold for any instrument and timeframe.

Versatility – works in all markets (forex, cryptocurrencies, stock indexes, raw materials).

It is not redrawn – all objects are built after the candle is closed, the signal remains static.

InpJawsPeriod
The period of the moving average for the jaws (blue line). The default is 13.
InpJawsShift
The jaw shift into the future. The default is 8.
InpTeethPeriod
The period for teeth (red line). The default is 8.
InpTeethShift
Teeth shift. The default is 5.
InpLipsPeriod
Lip period (green line). The default is 5.
InpLipsShift
Lip shift. The default is 3.
InpMAMethod
The averaging method (SMMA is standard for Alligator, you can change it).
Inappliedprice is the price used for calculation (MEDIAN is the median, the most stable).
InpFlatThreshold
The threshold of the flat in points. The maximum allowable distance between the furthest Alligator lines for the "sleep" state. The lower the value, the narrower the flat we are looking for. It is adjusted to the volatility of the instrument (for EURUSD 20-40, for BTCUSD 100-300).
InpClrFlatUp
The rectangle's fill color for a bullish breakdown (light salmon by default).
InpClrFlatDn
The fill color for a bearish breakdown (yellow-green by default).
InpClrTarget
The color of the target line (gold by default).
InpShowTargetLine
Show the goal line (true/false). If you disable it, only rectangles will remain.
InpOnlyLastFlat
Leave only the last flat zone on the chart. When enabled, it deletes all previous rectangles without overloading the history.


Use this indicator according to the Bill Williams system, it is very well suited for trading on fractals, when the price breaks through the flat level (drawn rectangle) in one of the sides, it will go to the line that the bot automatically draws, in this interval you can enter fractals or another Williams system.

For each instrument, based on volatility, be sure to change the parameter "do not draw rectangles with a trend of more candlesticks" adaptively, the number 5 is suitable for most of the instruments, but still look based on the instrument.

Try to look at this indicator as an addition to the trading system, it draws a green line at 2 peaks or lows, wait for it to update at a new peak, for human analysis it already means a flat.


An example of trading: 1) The indicator has drawn a rectangle 2)The indicator has updated/stretched the rectangle (as in the photo) 3) The price broke through the rectangle 4)We are trading fractals towards the breakdown of 5)As the price reaches the line (which was drawn by the bot), we no longer enter into transactions (it works as a block)

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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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