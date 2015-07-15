PZ Tick Chart

This indicator displays a complete tick chart with two optional moving averages, and makes paying attention to sub-m1 price data really easy.

Identify price spikes easily

The blue line is the ask price

The red line is the bid price

The indicator doesn't lose tick data when reloaded

It implements two optional moving averages

The indicator is non-repainting



Input Parameters



Display Moving Averages: Display or hide the moving averages of the tick chart.

Fast MA Period: Fast moving average period for the tick chart

Fast MA Method: Method for the fast moving average

Slow MA Period: Slow moving average period for the tick chart

Slow MA Method: Slow moving average period for the tick chart



Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.