PZ Tick Chart
- Indicators
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 August 2019
This indicator displays a complete tick chart with two optional moving averages, and makes paying attention to sub-m1 price data really easy.
- Identify price spikes easily
- The blue line is the ask price
- The red line is the bid price
- The indicator doesn't lose tick data when reloaded
- It implements two optional moving averages
- The indicator is non-repainting
Input Parameters
- Display Moving Averages: Display or hide the moving averages of the tick chart.
- Fast MA Period: Fast moving average period for the tick chart
- Fast MA Method: Method for the fast moving average
- Slow MA Period: Slow moving average period for the tick chart
- Slow MA Method: Slow moving average period for the tick chart
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
I love this one!