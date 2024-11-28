Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT4

Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators, 

Coming soon, EA base on this indicators


Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price.

Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT5
Benny Subarja
5 (2)
Indicators
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
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Zero Lag BBT3 MT5
Benny Subarja
Indicators
Is Zero Lag profitable? Not always, different system is for different pairs. You can play around with this indicator from Mladen, I have modified it with Bollinger Bands over T3. You can change the period and how it calculate. MT4 version soon will be released too.  Please leave a review , it helps us and we will share more indicators.    ....   Thank you and happy trading
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Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 :   Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
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Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block
Benny Subarja
Experts
Discount 50% for 20 first customers  This Trading System from Scarface Trades. This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio. The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block. So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit. Use default setting Pair: TESLA TimeFrame: M1 Descri
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Random DCA MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
This Expert is using free indicator, please download BBMA MT5 here. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download BBMA and extract to folder MQL4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, pleas
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Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Experts
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here  and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
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Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
Discount 50% for 20 first customers  This Trading System from Scarface Trades. This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio. The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block. So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit. Download this set files 5minorobteslamt5.set.zip Pair
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Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
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Random DCA MT4
Benny Subarja
Experts
This Expert is using free indicator, please   BBMA.ex4.zip . This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use defaul
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Zero Lag BBT3
Benny Subarja
Indicators
Is Zero Lag profitable? Not always, different system is for different pairs. You can play around with this indicator from Mladen, I have modified it with Bollinger Bands over T3. You can change the period and how it calculate. MT5 version is available too.... Please leave a review , it helps us and we will share more indicators.    ....   Thank you and happy trading
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Ultimate AudCad MT4
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert use grid and advanced DCA and martingale strategy. The strategy used by Fund Manager by our country. Use with pair AUDCAD, with   timeframe M5   it can survive 2015-Nov 2024.  DrawDown Max from 2019-2025 15k USD for both pair It works well in other Pairs in   m15: AUDCAD, EURJPY Use proper money management, use money that you can loose, withdraw your profit. This strategy can make good profit if you use good money management. Use the balance minimum of 2k-3k. Use default setting .
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Ultimate Dashboard Manual Assistance
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert will be your assistance to close and open more position if price going against you. You will need to open manual position, from mobile mt4 or terminal. DO NOT MIX This EXPERT WITH OTHERS. Remember not to trade during news. Expert will detect your startlot and opened same lot afterthat and will use our special grid system with maximum of 16 position each side. Open manually 0.01 to 0.05 ( max 0.1) Remember to use proper money management ( for 0.1 you will need 10k usd, depends on how
Trendline Semi Manual MT5
Benny Subarja
Utilities
Tool for MarketStructure Trader, if you trade with TrendLine, this tool is very convenient. You see chart, place your trendline, wait and see.. Use FixLot only, RiskPercent sometime not working. Press BuyLine or SellLine Button, it will make 3 Line: Buy/SellLine. TPLine, SLLine. Buy/SellLine : - Choose Breakout if you want Expert take position after close candle above line for buy and under line for sell,  - Choose Limit : If price under your line for sell, or price above line for buy. - Choose
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