Gold Rush 15
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTMIISE THE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE.
Gold Rush 15 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading the XAU/USD currency pair on 15-minute charts. This EA is programmed to identify and take advantage of trends in the XAU/USD market, which involves trading the value of gold (XAU) against the US dollar (USD).
The primary objective of Gold Rush 15 is to automate trading decisions based on a predefined set of rules and algorithms. It continuously monitors the price movement of XAU/USD on 15-minute timeframes and executes buy or sell orders when specific trend criteria are met.