OPTMIISE THE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE.

Gold Rush 15 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading the XAU/USD currency pair on 15-minute charts. This EA is programmed to identify and take advantage of trends in the XAU/USD market, which involves trading the value of gold (XAU) against the US dollar (USD).

The primary objective of Gold Rush 15 is to automate trading decisions based on a predefined set of rules and algorithms. It continuously monitors the price movement of XAU/USD on 15-minute timeframes and executes buy or sell orders when specific trend criteria are met.



