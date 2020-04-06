Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
- Experts
- Tola Moses Hector
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Smart Dual-Sided Grid System
An advanced grid trading EA that automatically identifies high-probability trading zones (PP, R1, S1) and builds dynamic buy/sell grids. Includes trailing, equity lock, profit-lock freeze, and a per-position “close after X trading days” feature. On-chart BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL buttons provide immediate manual control.
Overview
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a double-sided grid system. It automatically generates buy and sell grids around key market equilibrium zones while managing risk dynamically with equity locks, profit-lock freeze, smart trailing, and time-based position closures.
This EA provides structure-based execution, risk intelligence, and flexible grid deployment, whether you prefer manual supervision or full automation.
Key Features
- Automatic Zone Detection (PP, R1, S1) — reacts instantly to equilibrium zones.
- Double-Sided Grid Logic — symmetrical BUY and SELL grids with configurable spacing, TP, SL, and lot size.
- Equity & Profit Lock Protection — closes positions or freezes EA at defined profit/equity levels.
- Smart Trailing Modes — Step-based and Breakeven group/cycle trailing.
- Close After X Trading Days — auto-close positions after a user-defined number of trading days.
- Zero-Error Pending Engine — margin, stop-level, spread, and price checks to prevent failures.
- Manual On-Chart Controls — BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL buttons for instant intervention.
- Lightweight & Safe — no DLLs, fully optimized for live trading and Strategy Tester.
Input Parameters (Summary)
- InpBuyLevels — Number of buy stop levels
- InpSellLevels — Number of sell stop levels
- InpGridSpacingPoints — Distance between grid orders (points)
- InpSL_Points — Stop Loss (points)
- InpTP_Points — Take Profit (points)
- InpCloseAfterDays — Close positions after X trading days (0 = off)
- InpUsePP / R1 / S1 — Enable auto trading on PP, R1, S1 (set all false for manual)
- InpLots — Lot size per pending order
- InpEquityLock — Close trades when floating equity reaches threshold (0 = off)
- InpProfitLock — Target profit to close/freezes EA (0 = off)
- InpTrailingMode — 0 = Off, 1 = Step, 2 = Breakeven
- InpTrailStartPoints — Profit points before trailing starts
- InpTrailStepPoints — Trailing distance behind price (points)
- InpMaxSpreadPoints — Max allowed spread (points)
- InpSlippage — Allowed slippage (points)
- InpWaitCandleClose — If true, manual grids placed at candle close
- InpMagic — Magic number identifying EA orders
- InpDebug — Show detailed logic logs
Note: Set InpUsePP, InpUseR1, InpUseS1 all to false to use chart buttons exclusively.
Manual Panel (On-Chart)
- BUY — symmetrical grid at current price or previous candle close
- SELL — mirrored grid for sell-side logic
- CLOSE ALL — closes all EA-owned positions and deletes pending orders
Important: Buttons do not work in Strategy Tester — use automatic mode there.
Tips & Best Practices
- Test on a demo account first
- Use automatic triggers in Strategy Tester
- Apply conservative lot sizing and VPS for stability
- Adjust InpMaxSpreadPoints to block grids during high spreads
- Use InpProfitLock + Freeze to secure profit and stop trading
Recommended Settings
- Timeframes: H1–D1 preferred
- Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)
- Grid Spacing: 50–200 points depending on volatility
- Lot Size: Start small (e.g., 0.10 on $3k)
- Leverage: 1:500
Why Traders Love It
- Handles both trending and ranging markets effectively
- Adapts to market structure without constant tuning
- Built-in safety prevents runaway risk
- Transparent logic — every order and step is visible
- Stable backtesting with low resource usage
"This EA doesn’t chase candles. It builds structure. It’s not about luck — it’s about logic."
Backtesting & Optimization
Optimize incrementally: grid spacing → TP/SL → equity/profit lock → trailing. Use InpDebug=true to inspect live logic.
Reminder: Panel buttons do not work in Strategy Tester.
Notes
- No martingale or hidden averaging — each grid is independent
- Pending orders are removed only under lock events, invalid pending checks, or grid refreshes
- Compatible with all brokers and account types (hedging allowed)
- Optimized for stability, safety, and long-term operation
Support & Updates
Contact the developer via for setup help, optimization templates, or troubleshooting. Verified purchasers receive free updates and priority support.
Final Quote
"Trade where the market breathes — at structure. Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro doesn’t chase price… it waits where price must react."