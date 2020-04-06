Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Smart Dual-Sided Grid System

An advanced grid trading EA that automatically identifies high-probability trading zones (PP, R1, S1) and builds dynamic buy/sell grids. Includes trailing, equity lock, profit-lock freeze, and a per-position “close after X trading days” feature. On-chart BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL buttons provide immediate manual control.

Overview

Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a double-sided grid system. It automatically generates buy and sell grids around key market equilibrium zones while managing risk dynamically with equity locks, profit-lock freeze, smart trailing, and time-based position closures.

This EA provides structure-based execution, risk intelligence, and flexible grid deployment, whether you prefer manual supervision or full automation.

Key Features

Automatic Zone Detection (PP, R1, S1) — reacts instantly to equilibrium zones.

Double-Sided Grid Logic — symmetrical BUY and SELL grids with configurable spacing, TP, SL, and lot size.

Equity & Profit Lock Protection — closes positions or freezes EA at defined profit/equity levels.

Smart Trailing Modes — Step-based and Breakeven group/cycle trailing.

Close After X Trading Days — auto-close positions after a user-defined number of trading days.

Zero-Error Pending Engine — margin, stop-level, spread, and price checks to prevent failures.

Manual On-Chart Controls — BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL buttons for instant intervention.

Lightweight & Safe — no DLLs, fully optimized for live trading and Strategy Tester.

Input Parameters (Summary)

InpBuyLevels — Number of buy stop levels

InpSellLevels — Number of sell stop levels

InpGridSpacingPoints — Distance between grid orders (points)

InpSL_Points — Stop Loss (points)

InpTP_Points — Take Profit (points)

InpCloseAfterDays — Close positions after X trading days (0 = off)

InpUsePP / R1 / S1 — Enable auto trading on PP, R1, S1 (set all false for manual)

InpLots — Lot size per pending order

InpEquityLock — Close trades when floating equity reaches threshold (0 = off)

InpProfitLock — Target profit to close/freezes EA (0 = off)

InpTrailingMode — 0 = Off, 1 = Step, 2 = Breakeven

InpTrailStartPoints — Profit points before trailing starts

InpTrailStepPoints — Trailing distance behind price (points)

InpMaxSpreadPoints — Max allowed spread (points)

InpSlippage — Allowed slippage (points)

InpWaitCandleClose — If true, manual grids placed at candle close

InpMagic — Magic number identifying EA orders

InpDebug — Show detailed logic logs

Note: Set InpUsePP, InpUseR1, InpUseS1 all to false to use chart buttons exclusively.

Manual Panel (On-Chart)

BUY — symmetrical grid at current price or previous candle close

SELL — mirrored grid for sell-side logic

CLOSE ALL — closes all EA-owned positions and deletes pending orders

Important: Buttons do not work in Strategy Tester — use automatic mode there.

Tips & Best Practices

Test on a demo account first

Use automatic triggers in Strategy Tester

Apply conservative lot sizing and VPS for stability

Adjust InpMaxSpreadPoints to block grids during high spreads

Use InpProfitLock + Freeze to secure profit and stop trading

Recommended Settings

Timeframes: H1–D1 preferred

Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

Grid Spacing: 50–200 points depending on volatility

Lot Size: Start small (e.g., 0.10 on $3k)

Leverage: 1:500

Why Traders Love It

Handles both trending and ranging markets effectively

Adapts to market structure without constant tuning

Built-in safety prevents runaway risk

Transparent logic — every order and step is visible

Stable backtesting with low resource usage

"This EA doesn’t chase candles. It builds structure. It’s not about luck — it’s about logic."

Backtesting & Optimization

Optimize incrementally: grid spacing → TP/SL → equity/profit lock → trailing. Use InpDebug=true to inspect live logic.

Reminder: Panel buttons do not work in Strategy Tester.

Notes

No martingale or hidden averaging — each grid is independent

Pending orders are removed only under lock events, invalid pending checks, or grid refreshes

Compatible with all brokers and account types (hedging allowed)

Optimized for stability, safety, and long-term operation

Support & Updates

Contact the developer via for setup help, optimization templates, or troubleshooting. Verified purchasers receive free updates and priority support.

Final Quote

"Trade where the market breathes — at structure. Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro doesn’t chase price… it waits where price must react."



