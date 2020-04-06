Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5

Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Smart Dual-Sided Grid System

An advanced grid trading EA that automatically identifies high-probability trading zones (PP, R1, S1) and builds dynamic buy/sell grids. Includes trailing, equity lock, profit-lock freeze, and a per-position “close after X trading days” feature. On-chart BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL buttons provide immediate manual control.

Overview

Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a double-sided grid system. It automatically generates buy and sell grids around key market equilibrium zones while managing risk dynamically with equity locks, profit-lock freeze, smart trailing, and time-based position closures.

This EA provides structure-based execution, risk intelligence, and flexible grid deployment, whether you prefer manual supervision or full automation.

Key Features

  • Automatic Zone Detection (PP, R1, S1) — reacts instantly to equilibrium zones.
  • Double-Sided Grid Logic — symmetrical BUY and SELL grids with configurable spacing, TP, SL, and lot size.
  • Equity & Profit Lock Protection — closes positions or freezes EA at defined profit/equity levels.
  • Smart Trailing Modes — Step-based and Breakeven group/cycle trailing.
  • Close After X Trading Days — auto-close positions after a user-defined number of trading days.
  • Zero-Error Pending Engine — margin, stop-level, spread, and price checks to prevent failures.
  • Manual On-Chart Controls — BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL buttons for instant intervention.
  • Lightweight & Safe — no DLLs, fully optimized for live trading and Strategy Tester.

Input Parameters (Summary)

  • InpBuyLevels — Number of buy stop levels
  • InpSellLevels — Number of sell stop levels
  • InpGridSpacingPoints — Distance between grid orders (points)
  • InpSL_Points — Stop Loss (points)
  • InpTP_Points — Take Profit (points)
  • InpCloseAfterDays — Close positions after X trading days (0 = off)
  • InpUsePP / R1 / S1 — Enable auto trading on PP, R1, S1 (set all false for manual)
  • InpLots — Lot size per pending order
  • InpEquityLock — Close trades when floating equity reaches threshold (0 = off)
  • InpProfitLock — Target profit to close/freezes EA (0 = off)
  • InpTrailingMode — 0 = Off, 1 = Step, 2 = Breakeven
  • InpTrailStartPoints — Profit points before trailing starts
  • InpTrailStepPoints — Trailing distance behind price (points)
  • InpMaxSpreadPoints — Max allowed spread (points)
  • InpSlippage — Allowed slippage (points)
  • InpWaitCandleClose — If true, manual grids placed at candle close
  • InpMagic — Magic number identifying EA orders
  • InpDebug — Show detailed logic logs

Note: Set InpUsePP, InpUseR1, InpUseS1 all to false to use chart buttons exclusively.

Manual Panel (On-Chart)

  • BUY — symmetrical grid at current price or previous candle close
  • SELL — mirrored grid for sell-side logic
  • CLOSE ALL — closes all EA-owned positions and deletes pending orders

Important: Buttons do not work in Strategy Tester — use automatic mode there.

Tips & Best Practices

  • Test on a demo account first
  • Use automatic triggers in Strategy Tester
  • Apply conservative lot sizing and VPS for stability
  • Adjust InpMaxSpreadPoints to block grids during high spreads
  • Use InpProfitLock + Freeze to secure profit and stop trading

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: H1–D1 preferred
  • Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)
  • Grid Spacing: 50–200 points depending on volatility
  • Lot Size: Start small (e.g., 0.10 on $3k)
  • Leverage: 1:500

Why Traders Love It

  • Handles both trending and ranging markets effectively
  • Adapts to market structure without constant tuning
  • Built-in safety prevents runaway risk
  • Transparent logic — every order and step is visible
  • Stable backtesting with low resource usage

"This EA doesn’t chase candles. It builds structure. It’s not about luck — it’s about logic."

Backtesting & Optimization

Optimize incrementally: grid spacing → TP/SL → equity/profit lock → trailing. Use InpDebug=true to inspect live logic.

Reminder: Panel buttons do not work in Strategy Tester.

Notes

  • No martingale or hidden averaging — each grid is independent
  • Pending orders are removed only under lock events, invalid pending checks, or grid refreshes
  • Compatible with all brokers and account types (hedging allowed)
  • Optimized for stability, safety, and long-term operation

Support & Updates

Contact the developer via for setup help, optimization templates, or troubleshooting. Verified purchasers receive free updates and priority support.

Final Quote

"Trade where the market breathes — at structure. Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro doesn’t chase price… it waits where price must react."



