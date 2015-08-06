Original background

It is widely known that colors affect the emotional state of a human, especially if this human is a trader. Psychologists recommend that you follow your instincts and select the color of your environment that is most comfortable to you. In order to reduce emotional stress, impact of colors on a person should be considered. The optimal range of the most beneficial colors includes green, yellow-green and green-blue ones.

This indicator allows you to manage your emotional state and health. Choose a color (program) you currently need. It is simple: set the sunset (default) or sunrise mode and select a color palette. You can use both primary colors and custom sets. The option for replacing all chart background primary colors allows you to paint over all symbol chart windows. Set a background in the main background parameter, so that its initial parameters remain intact after deleting the indicator.

I hope, you will like the broad selection the product provides. Your feedback is appreciated.





