Original background

It is widely known that colors affect the emotional state of a human, especially if this human is a trader. Psychologists recommend that you follow your instincts and select the color of your environment that is most comfortable to you. In order to reduce emotional stress, impact of colors on a person should be considered. The optimal range of the most beneficial colors includes green, yellow-green and green-blue ones.

This indicator allows you to manage your emotional state and health. Choose a color (program) you currently need. It is simple: set the sunset (default) or sunrise mode and select a color palette. You can use both primary colors and custom sets. The option for replacing all chart background primary colors allows you to paint over all symbol chart windows. Set a background in the main background parameter, so that its initial parameters remain intact after deleting the indicator.

I hope, you will like the broad selection the product provides. Your feedback is appreciated.


Parameters

  • Sunrise mode (true) or sunset - sunrise (true) or sunset mode;
  • Replacement of the main colors of the background - change the main background colors (enable if you want to change the color of the bottom windows);
  • The basic background - main background (set after removing the indicator);
  • Background color of the screen - screen background color to be transformed.
Filter:
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.25 08:12 
 

Good job.

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 11:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

