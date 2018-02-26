Quick response

If you need to quickly evaluate the results of trading on a current financial instrument by hypothetical price movement in the chosen direction and up to a certain level, set the indicator on any chart that contains open positions and move the line to the desired level after it appears together with the results tab. This is all you need to understand what happens to your deposit if the price is at this level without taking into account existing stop loss and take profit. Enable considering pending orders to evaluate the situation when they are virtually triggered. You can change the situation based on the obtained results.


Parameters

  • Drawing options for the line — fast result line parameters;
  • Color line Quick response — line color;
  • The width of the lines Quick response — line thickness;
  • Information window parameters — info window parameters;
  • The angle of the graph for the reference — data display window angle;
  • Taking into account pending orders — consider pending orders (disabled by default);
  • Color text — neutral calculation result color;
  • Color plus — positive calculation result color;
  • InpColorMinus — negative calculation result color.


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Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
It is widely known that colors affect the emotional state of a human, especially if this human is a trader. Psychologists recommend that you follow your instincts and select the color of your environment that is most comfortable to you. In order to reduce emotional stress, impact of colors on a person should be considered. The optimal range of the most beneficial colors includes green, yellow-green and green-blue ones. This indicator allows you to manage your emotional state and health. Choose a
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Seven equally spaced channels
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is an interactive and easy-to-set indicator which allows to form seven equally spaced channels which have your settings simultaneously. All seven channels are enabled by default. But you can easily enable one or another channel using control buttons located in the upper case of the indicator's control panel. You can change a period of the indicator calculation by clicking one of buttons indicating number of the channel in the lower case of the control panel. Two other buttons (one of them i
Grid of pending orders
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This EA represents an interactive panel with adjustable parameters destined for installation and deletion of pending orders (orders grid generator). You can place the panel anywhere on the screen or hide it into a dot clicking on the button in the upper left part of the chart (it will be shown after clicking on it for the second time). Number and step of orders, lot size, vertical shift for limit orders - all these things make your work easier. There are functions for restoring according to pend
Equidistant channel
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The purpose of the indicator is drawing an equidistant channel. It is somewhat different from the traditional model. The choice of control parameters is simple and does not require any special description. Enter the calculation interval in hours and the solution to the problem will appear on the screen. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it will be displayed on. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will
Equidistant Channels
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is designed for drawing equidistant channels. Two options are available: based on the number of hours in the indicator calculation and by the number of bars. To draw a channel, enter a number 1 or greater. The maximum value is limited by the amount of visible bars. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will get notified if the indicator restrictions. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it wi
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
Moving average for all periods
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator displays the moving average of all periods on one chart. It shows the MA of a one step lower timeframe and all the MAs equal to and higher than it. Parameters Period moving average - Moving Average period (default is 34); Used to calculate price - price used for the MA calculation (default is the average price = (high+low)/2); The averaging method - default is linear-weighted; Moving average shift - MA shift (default is 0). Just enter the MA calculation period and its parameters,
Desk analytical table
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
Desk Analytical Table Portfolio Monitoring for Active Traders Overview: The Desk Analytical Table indicator is a professional tool designed for traders managing multiple financial instruments simultaneously. It consolidates key data on open positions, orders, and market statistics into a single window, ensuring seamless portfolio control even during high-intensity trading sessions. Key Features: ️ Multi-Instrument Analysis - Monitor up to 30 assets in real time with quick switching between inst
Liquidator for trading positions
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This is a prototype of the famous Control and management of transactions panel. There are two main differences: Allows to work with all the variety of financial instruments opened by a user and not only with instruments it was attached to; To activate levels of order closure hidden from a broker, it uses not lines but modifiable virtual levels. To enjoy the full functionality of the panel you are advised to have: Desk analytical table . Their combined operation allows to keep the situation under
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
Utilities
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols — Advanced Multi-Instrument Trading Management The Inform Panel For ALL Symbols is a sophisticated trading management tool designed to streamline control over all financial instruments in a trader’s portfolio, eliminating the need to attach it to specific charts. Its core innovation lies in using modifiable virtual levels for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), allowing discreet order closure hidden from brokers. The panel automatically detects and lists all active
Zigzag Medvedev on the closing prices
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
Channel Range Medvedev
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The idea of the indicator stems from the necessity to clearly define the borders of support and resistance levels, which helps to plan the opening and closing of positions in the areas that most appropriately determine the process. Look at the breakdowns of the resistance level that confirm the intention of the price to continue the upward movement, after it passed the support level and entered the channel formed by the two levels. The same is for the case when the price enters the channel downw
Channel Range Medvedev Percentage
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is a logical extension of the product at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12526 . The only difference is that price movement is displayed using a histogram with levels, allowing to assess the direction and strength of the movement. How to interpret the signal: 0 - the middle of the channel; above 0.5 - the breakdown of the channel up; below -0.5 - the breakdown of the channel down. Both indicators are displayed in the attached screenshots. Install the indicator and you will
Simple Line
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator shows the levels of the past week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage. This level is specified relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking. Parameters Over the past months installations - settings for the last months; PasteMonthsLines - the level display mode is on
Equidistant channel Window
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is the logical continuation of the well-known equidistant channel indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8723 . The main purpose of the indicator is the visualization of price levels relative to the parallel channel using Fibo Bobokus levels in a separate window and the price history. This often allows forecasting the future price movement with a sufficiently high degree of probability. The Fibo levels calculation equation is as follows: FiboLevel = (50-(100*((Close[i]-
Market Watch Symbols List
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This simple to use utility allows opening charts from the list of financial instruments by left clicking their names. The chart window is opened using the Default template. The template name can be changed to one of those stored in Charts-Templates section of the terminal. It is possible to customize the background colors of panels and their labels, and also to select the display type for a more comfortable working environment. This is all you need to know in order to see the result quickly. Pa
Three simple lines
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This is an individual tool for analyzing the market situation. It is very simple to use. After attaching the indicator to the chart, you will see three vertical lines named "VLine 1", "VLine 2" and "VLine 3", following in this order from left to right. For the utility to operate correctly, this sequence should always be observed. Please note: at the first start, the lines are not bound to specific price levels on the chart. This should be done by user in accordance with the following rule: if li
Multi Time Frame Moving Average Indicator
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator displays a set of moving average lines across all higher timeframes. The indicator can be installed on any financial instrument and any timeframe. For the analysis of the lines, a panel with timeframe values is provided in the lower right corner. Using the panel, you can easily enable/disable the display of the MA line of any higher timeframe. This allows a more thorough analysis of the market situation. The color of the button matches the color of the moving average line. Parame
Multi Time Frame RSI Indicator
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is designed for monitoring RSI levels on the current and higher timeframes. The control panel is user friendly and consists of buttons, with which you can control the display of lines as per the names of the buttons. The button color matches the line color. Parameters "___| Settings of the main indicator " RSI Period - averaging period for index calculation (default is 14); RSI Price type - price used for calculations (default is the Close price); "___| Color palette " Text color
Multi Time Frame CCI Indicator
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
Этот индикатор предназначен для контроля уровней CCI на текущем и старших от него таймфреймах. Панель управления проста в понимании и состоит из кнопок, с помощью которых можно управлять отображением линий, соответствующим указанным на наименовании кнопок. Цвет кнопки совпадает с цветом линии. Этот индикатор из серии подобных индикаторов, которые уже успели завоевать популярность: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30276 и https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30403 Параметры "___| Setti
ZigZag on average for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price — type of price used for the midline calculations. The averaging method — type of smoothing for the middle line. Turning p
ZigZag Medvedev for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is similar to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12330 . However, it considers the MQL5 platform features. Peaks and bottoms are calculated based solely on external bars. After a swing is formed, the indicator does not redraw providing opportunities for traders working on horizontal level breakthroughs. Traffic can be reduced by changing the amount of calculated bars in the MinBars variable (default value is 500). All you need is to select the output options, so that you can se
ZigZag Medvedev Close for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
Simple Line for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
It is an analogue of the indicator of levels at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24273 for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator shows the levels of the past month, week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is to configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking. In some cases, af
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Matthew Todorovski
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Singgih Wasito Adhi
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Tim Eubanks
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