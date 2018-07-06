Multi Time Frame Moving Average Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator displays a set of moving average lines across all higher timeframes. The indicator can be installed on any financial instrument and any timeframe. For the analysis of the lines, a panel with timeframe values is provided in the lower right corner. Using the panel, you can easily enable/disable the display of the MA line of any higher timeframe. This allows a more thorough analysis of the market situation. The color of the button matches the color of the moving average line.
Parameters
- "___| Settings of the main indicator "
- Moving Average Period - default is 20;
- Moving Average Method - simple averaging;
- Moving Average Applied Price- default is Close price;
- Moving average shift - default is 0;
- "___| Color palette "
- Text color - default is White;
- ColorM1 - the color of the M1 timeframe line (default is DodgerBlue);
- ColorM5 - the color of the M5 timeframe line (default is Red);
- ColorM15 - the color of the M15 timeframe line (default is Lime);
- ColorM30 - the color of the M30 timeframe line (default is Aqua);
- ColorH1 - the color of the H1 timeframe line (default is Orange);
- ColorH4 - the color of the H4 timeframe line (default is Magenta);
- ColorD1 - the color of the D1 timeframe line (default is Navy);
- ColorW1 - the color of the W1 timeframe line (default is OrangeRed);
- ColorMN - the color of the MN timeframe line (default is Green);
Specify the MA calculation period and its parameters, and the indicator will show you MA on all higher periods. Alternatively, you can set the display of MA of required timeframes.
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