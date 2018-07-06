Multi Time Frame Moving Average Indicator

This indicator displays a set of moving average lines across all higher timeframes. The indicator can be installed on any financial instrument and any timeframe. For the analysis of the lines, a panel with timeframe values is provided in the lower right corner. Using the panel, you can easily enable/disable the display of the MA line of any higher timeframe. This allows a more thorough analysis of the market situation. The color of the button matches the color of the moving average line.





Parameters

"___| Settings of the main indicator "

Moving Average Period - default is 20;

- default is 20; Moving Average Method - simple averaging;

- simple averaging; Moving Average Applied Price- default is Close price;

default is Close price; Moving average shift - default is 0;

- default is 0; "___| Color palette "

Text color - default is White;

- default is White; ColorM1 - the color of the M1 timeframe line (default is DodgerBlue);

- the color of the M1 timeframe line (default is DodgerBlue); ColorM5 - the color of the M5 timeframe line (default is Red);

- the color of the M5 timeframe line (default is Red); ColorM15 - the color of the M15 timeframe line (default is Lime);

- the color of the M15 timeframe line (default is Lime); ColorM30 - the color of the M30 timeframe line (default is Aqua);

- the color of the M30 timeframe line (default is Aqua); ColorH1 - the color of the H1 timeframe line (default is Orange);

- the color of the H1 timeframe line (default is Orange); ColorH4 - the color of the H4 timeframe line (default is Magenta);

- the color of the H4 timeframe line (default is Magenta); ColorD1 - the color of the D1 timeframe line (default is Navy);

- the color of the D1 timeframe line (default is Navy); ColorW1 - the color of the W1 timeframe line (default is OrangeRed);

- the color of the W1 timeframe line (default is OrangeRed); ColorMN - the color of the MN timeframe line (default is Green);

Specify the MA calculation period and its parameters, and the indicator will show you MA on all higher periods. Alternatively, you can set the display of MA of required timeframes.