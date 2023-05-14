Moving Average Timeframe
- Indicators
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THE FWA COMPANYWelcome to FWA, your trading community! We, at FWA, are more than a company, we are foremost a community with at its core a vision and a new way to do business and accomplish a real financial freedom. Discover the FWA Terminal: an interface developed by our teams and designed to boost your trading
- Version: 1.0
THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART
For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc.
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Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance levels, and potential entry and exit points in the forex market
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Short-term moving averages are used to identify short-term trends, while long-term moving averages are used to identify long-term trends
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Moving averages can help identify potential entry and exit points in the market, such as when the price crosses above or below a moving average line
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Moving averages can also be used to identify trend reversals, such as when the price starts to cross back and forth over the moving average line
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Moving averages can confirm support and resistance levels, as the price often bounces off the moving average line when it is in an uptrend or downtrend
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Moving averages should be used in combination with other technical indicators and fundamental analysis for informed trading decisions