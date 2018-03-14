Three simple lines

This is an individual tool for analyzing the market situation. It is very simple to use. After attaching the indicator to the chart, you will see three vertical lines named "VLine 1", "VLine 2" and "VLine 3", following in this order from left to right. For the utility to operate correctly, this sequence should always be observed. Please note: at the first start, the lines are not bound to specific price levels on the chart. This should be done by user in accordance with the following rule: if line 1 is set to identify a bottom, the line 2 should be set at the top, and line 3 should be placed similar to the first one, at the bottom. This is similar to a LOW-HIGH-LOW zigzag. In case a top at the line 1 is selected as the start, the sequence should be: HIGH-LOW-HIGH. The advantage of this approach is that users define the tops and bottoms for analyzing the market situation themselves. The indicator is equipped with the ability to plot such graphical tools as Andrews pitchforks, two types of Fibonacci levels, as well as linear regression and standard deviation channels. Each section of indicator parameters has a corresponding label, and the settings are reduced to the minimum required for their display.





Parameters