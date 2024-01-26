Stat Monitor 4

Stat Monitor is a good information indicator.


Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading.
  2. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
  3. The indicator provides useful information.


Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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hydra5 2024.02.26 05:39 
 

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