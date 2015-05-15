Moving average for all periods

The indicator displays the moving average of all periods on one chart. It shows the MA of a one step lower timeframe and all the MAs equal to and higher than it.





Parameters

Period moving average - Moving Average period (default is 34);

- Moving Average period (default is 34); Used to calculate price - price used for the MA calculation (default is the average price = (high+low)/2);

price used for the MA calculation (default is the average price = (high+low)/2); The averaging method - default is linear-weighted;

- default is linear-weighted; Moving average shift - MA shift (default is 0).

Just enter the MA calculation period and its parameters, and you'll get the opportunity to watch it on all periods.