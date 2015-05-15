Moving average for all periods
- Indicators
- Valeriy Medvedev
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 29 July 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the moving average of all periods on one chart. It shows the MA of a one step lower timeframe and all the MAs equal to and higher than it.
Parameters
- Period moving average - Moving Average period (default is 34);
- Used to calculate price - price used for the MA calculation (default is the average price = (high+low)/2);
- The averaging method - default is linear-weighted;
- Moving average shift - MA shift (default is 0).
Just enter the MA calculation period and its parameters, and you'll get the opportunity to watch it on all periods.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating