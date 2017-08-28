Simple Line for MQL5

It is an analogue of the indicator of levels at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24273 for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator shows the levels of the past month, week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is to configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking. In some cases, after launching the indicator, it can be necessary to go to the required timeframe starting with the month, then week. and then day.


Parameters

  • Monthly installations - settings for the monthly period;
  • MonthlyLines - enable (disable) displaying the levels;
  • TypeLinesM - line type to display the levels;
  • InpWidthLinesM - line width to display the levels;
  • InpMonthlyPercentageLevel - show (hide) the line level as percentage;
  • PercentageM - level of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range. Default = 50;
  • TypeLinesM - type of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
  • InpWidthLinesM - width of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
  • ColorLinesM - color of the lines;
  • Weekly installations - settings for the weekly period;
  • WeeklyLines - enable (disable) displaying the levels;
  • TypeLinesW - line type to display the levels;
  • InpWidthLinesW - line width to display the levels;
  • InpWeeklyPercentageLevel - show (hide) the line level as percentage;
  • PercentageW - level of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range. Default = 50;
  • TypeLinesPW - type of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
  • InpWidthLinesPW - width of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
  • ColorLinesW - color of the lines;
  • Daylight settings - settings for the daily period;
  • PreviousDayLines - enable (disable) displaying the levels;
  • TypeLinesPDL - line type to display the levels;
  • InpWidthLinesPDL - line width to display the levels;
  • InpDayCloseLevel - show/hide the daily Close level;
  • TypeLinesPDLClose - line type of the daily Close level;
  • InpWidthLinesPDLClose - line width of the daily Close level;
  • ColorLinesPDL - color of the lines;
  • The first trading day of the week - set the first trading day (default is Monday);
  • The last trading day of the week - set the last trading day (default is Friday).
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Valeriy Medvedev
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The purpose of the indicator is drawing an equidistant channel. It is somewhat different from the traditional model. The choice of control parameters is simple and does not require any special description. Enter the calculation interval in hours and the solution to the problem will appear on the screen. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it will be displayed on. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will
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Valeriy Medvedev
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Valeriy Medvedev
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The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
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Valeriy Medvedev
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Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
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Valeriy Medvedev
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This indicator displays a set of moving average lines across all higher timeframes. The indicator can be installed on any financial instrument and any timeframe. For the analysis of the lines, a panel with timeframe values is provided in the lower right corner. Using the panel, you can easily enable/disable the display of the MA line of any higher timeframe. This allows a more thorough analysis of the market situation. The color of the button matches the color of the moving average line. Parame
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This indicator is designed for monitoring RSI levels on the current and higher timeframes. The control panel is user friendly and consists of buttons, with which you can control the display of lines as per the names of the buttons. The button color matches the line color. Parameters "___| Settings of the main indicator " RSI Period - averaging period for index calculation (default is 14); RSI Price type - price used for calculations (default is the Close price); "___| Color palette " Text color
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Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price — type of price used for the midline calculations. The averaging method — type of smoothing for the middle line. Turning p
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Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is similar to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12330 . However, it considers the MQL5 platform features. Peaks and bottoms are calculated based solely on external bars. After a swing is formed, the indicator does not redraw providing opportunities for traders working on horizontal level breakthroughs. Traffic can be reduced by changing the amount of calculated bars in the MinBars variable (default value is 500). All you need is to select the output options, so that you can se
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Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
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Jia Bin Zheng
311
Jia Bin Zheng 2021.03.23 09:53 
 

1、希望加入当日的最高点和最低点。 2、希望每条线添加注释，方便查看。

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:09 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.01.14 18:03 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 13:54 
 

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