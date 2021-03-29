FractalEfficiencyIndicator

A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market, It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change.

The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book ‘Smarter Trading‘.

This is mostly considered a filter for volatile markets none the less a useful one when used right.









