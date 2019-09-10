CCFp for MT4 Free

5
CCFp (Complex_Common_Frames percent) is a measure of currency strength.
Shows the total rate of change of “short-term moving average” and “long-term moving average” for each currency.
Supports eight major currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, CHF, GBP, AUD, CAD and NZD.

1). Displays the currency name at the right end of the graph.

2). You can change the display color of each currency.

3). Moving average smoothing type (ENUM_MA_METHOD) can be selected.

4). Price constant (ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE) can be changed.

5). You can change the Fast moving average period.

6). You can change the Slow moving average period.

***The currency pair on the chart requires all 28 Symbols to be selected.

***It is recommended to use Period that is smaller than Week.
Reviews 3
takashi7jp
122
takashi7jp 2025.07.21 00:30 
 

Thank you! I would be happy if the line of the corresponding currency was highlighted (line resize parameter). The only other thing I would like to do is set the number of bars (ALL BAR or specified bars). Best regards

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2023.04.04 05:16 
 

Thanks for sharing, hope to get notification when two lines crosses + only display two lines for the current chart option :D

Aleksandras Makarovas
799
Aleksandras Makarovas 2020.04.29 13:52 
 

excellent works fine,clear market picture thank you

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Norio Takahashi
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The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical ADX indicator. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the histogram coloring indicate the direction of price movement determined by the intersection of DI+ / DI-. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the color indicate the strength of the price movement. The indicator is a logical continuation of the series of indicators using this classica
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Local Time Bar and Clock for MT4
Norio Takahashi
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The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period. This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance. The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time, -Symbol -Period -BarEndTime -Spred -TokyoTime -LondonTime -NewYorkTime -ServerTime and so on... The information display on the main chart can be selected from four places: upper right, lower right, upper left, and low
Three CCI and Bands Squeeze for MT4
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The current Rise and Fall is judged from the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of the three cycles and displayed in a panel by color coding. The second and third of the three cycles are changed according to the correction factor multiplied by the first cycle (minimum cycle). In addition, each CCI is displayed with ATR (Average True Range) corrected for variation. When two of the three CCI are complete, Trend_1 is displayed. When all three are complete, Trend_2 is displayed. // --- Squeeze is d
Local Time Bar and Clock for MT4 Retina
Norio Takahashi
Indicators
Layout modified version for high-resolution displays! The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period. This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance. The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time, -Symbol -Period -BarEndTime -Spred -TokyoTime -LondonTime -NewYorkTime -ServerTime and so on... The information display on the main chart can be selected from fo
Three CCI and BandSqueeze for MT5
Norio Takahashi
Indicators
The current Rise and Fall is judged from the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of the three cycles and displayed in a panel by color coding. The second and third of the three cycles are changed according to the correction factor multiplied by the first cycle (minimum cycle). In addition, each CCI is displayed with ATR (Average True Range) corrected for variation. When two of the three CCI are complete, Trend_1 is displayed. When all three are complete, Trend_2 is displayed. // --- Squeeze is
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Indicators
The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical MACD indicator.  It is based on the double-smoothed rate of change (ROC).  Bollinger Bands is made from EMA line.  The indicator is a logical continuation of the series of indicators using this classical and efficient technical indicator. The strength of the trend is determined by Bands and main line. If the bands width are smaller than the specified value, judge it as suqueeze and do not recommend tra
DMI Trend3
Norio Takahashi
Indicators
This indicator improves the "DMI Trend" so that the trend signal reacts faster than before. ---The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical ADX indicator. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the histogram coloring indicate the direction of price movement determined by the intersection of DI+ / DI-. The position of the hight bars of the histogram relative to zero and the color indicate the strength of the price mo
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takashi7jp
122
takashi7jp 2025.07.21 00:30 
 

Thank you! I would be happy if the line of the corresponding currency was highlighted (line resize parameter). The only other thing I would like to do is set the number of bars (ALL BAR or specified bars). Best regards

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2023.04.04 05:16 
 

Thanks for sharing, hope to get notification when two lines crosses + only display two lines for the current chart option :D

Aleksandras Makarovas
799
Aleksandras Makarovas 2020.04.29 13:52 
 

excellent works fine,clear market picture thank you

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