CCFp for MT4 Free
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Shows the total rate of change of “short-term moving average” and “long-term moving average” for each currency.
Supports eight major currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, CHF, GBP, AUD, CAD and NZD.
1). Displays the currency name at the right end of the graph.
2). You can change the display color of each currency.
3). Moving average smoothing type (ENUM_MA_METHOD) can be selected.
4). Price constant (ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE) can be changed.
5). You can change the Fast moving average period.
6). You can change the Slow moving average period.
***The currency pair on the chart requires all 28 Symbols to be selected.
***It is recommended to use Period that is smaller than Week.
Thank you! I would be happy if the line of the corresponding currency was highlighted (line resize parameter). The only other thing I would like to do is set the number of bars (ALL BAR or specified bars). Best regards