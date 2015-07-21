Desk Analytical Table Portfolio Monitoring for Active Traders

Overview:

The Desk Analytical Table indicator is a professional tool designed for traders managing multiple financial instruments simultaneously. It consolidates key data on open positions, orders, and market statistics into a single window, ensuring seamless portfolio control even during high-intensity trading sessions.

Key Features:

▪️ Multi-Instrument Analysis

- Monitor up to 30 assets in real time with quick switching between instruments.

- Dynamic Data Display: The number of visible instruments adapts automatically based on the selected font size (8–14).

▪️ Detailed Statistics

- Position Volumes: Total lots for BUY/SELL directions.

- Order Types: Separation of market ("M") and pending ("P") orders.

- Financial Metrics: Swaps, commissions, profit/loss in deposit currency and as a percentage of account balance.

- Net Prices: Average position price and breakeven level.





▪️ Visual Clarity

- Color Indicators:

- Green/Red to highlight price movement direction (Close vs. Open).

- Customizable colors for buttons, text, background, and borders via settings.

- Timeframes: H4, D1, W1, MN1 — Status of the current candle on each timeframe.

Ease of Use:

▪️ Two-Tier Interface

- Main Window: List of instruments with summarized data.

- Detailed Window: Click on an asset to view expanded order details, swaps, and profitability metrics.

▪️ Adaptive Design

- Adjust font size (8–14) and element colors to match your workflow.

- Option to modify chart background for improved readability.





Customization Options:

▪️ Appearance

- Font size, header colors, text colors, and button states (active/inactive).

- Table and chart background (including transparency).

▪️ Visual Emphasis

- Custom colors for profit ("Plus") and loss ("Minus").

- Button border highlighting when an instrument is selected.

Who Is It For?

- Portfolio Traders managing diverse positions.

- Arbitrage Strategies requiring correlation monitoring across assets.

- Traders with Accessibility Needs: Interface optimized for voice-controlled software.





Getting Started:

1. Install the indicator on any financial instrument (recommended: select one not actively traded).

2. Customize display settings to match your preferences.

3. Manage your portfolio efficiently in a single window, saving time and minimizing errors.

Your Ideal Trading Assistant — Transparent, Customizable, Efficient.

Desk Analytical Table: Where Market Chaos Meets Clarity.

**Parameters:**

- Include Background Indicator: Enable/disable default background mode (disabled).

- Standard Out Background Indicator: Background placement (top/bottom).

- Replace Main Chart Background: Modify chart background color (disabled by default).

- Screen Background Color: Default chart background color.

- Font Size (8–14): Adjust font size for optimal visibility.

- Header Color: Text color in table headers.

- Header Text Color: Text color in data rows.

- Button Text Color: Text color on buttons.

- ON/OFF Button Colors: Customize active/inactive button states and borders.

- Profit/Loss Colors: Assign colors for "Plus" (profit) and "Minus" (loss).

- Timeframe Label Color: Text color for timeframe indicators.