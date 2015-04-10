This is an interactive and easy-to-set indicator which allows to form seven equally spaced channels which have your settings simultaneously. All seven channels are enabled by default. But you can easily enable one or another channel using control buttons located in the upper case of the indicator's control panel.

You can change a period of the indicator calculation by clicking one of buttons indicating number of the channel in the lower case of the control panel. Two other buttons (one of them is red) allow you to move the control panel to the desired place and hide it if necessary. Press and hold down the left mouse button and move the panel to the desired place. You can hide the bigger part of the control panel by pressing on the other button. The second pressing will make your panel visible.

Every channel has following settings.





Parameters

Enable (disable) the channel №_ - enable/disable channel #_;

- enable/disable channel #_; Period in hours channel №_ - calculation period of channel #_ in hours (can be fractional. For example: 10.5);

- calculation period of channel #_ in hours (can be fractional. For example: 10.5); Color channel №_ - channel color #_;

- channel color #_; Thickness of lines of channel №_ - line width of channel #_;

- line width of channel #_; Continuation of lines of channel №_ - set the ray property flag. (disabled by default)

- set the ray property flag. (disabled by default) ...

Signal Range % of the channel width - enable/disable rays of channel signal levels in % of the channel width (default is 10%);

- enable/disable rays of channel signal levels in % of the channel width (default is 10%); Enable (disable) tagging - enable/disable channel line tags (default - disabled);

- enable/disable channel line tags (default - disabled); Width tags - tag width (default is 1).

- tag width (default is 1). Enable (disable) drawing horizontal channels - enable (disable) drawing horizontal channels. Enabled by default.

Changing colors of the control panel is not complicated, as well as all other instrument control elements.

Settings of the immediate control panel are valid only on the current timeframe. Save you preferable parameters in the instrument's inputs. The indicator is based on the Equidistant channel algorithm: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8723.