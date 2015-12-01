Channel Range Medvedev Percentage

This indicator is a logical extension of the product at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12526. The only difference is that price movement is displayed using a histogram with levels, allowing to assess the direction and strength of the movement. How to interpret the signal: 0 - the middle of the channel; above 0.5 - the breakdown of the channel up; below -0.5 - the breakdown of the channel down. Both indicators are displayed in the attached screenshots. Install the indicator and you will receive a bar chart.





Indicator Parameters

— the number of calculated bars. The default is 500. 0 - the entire available history range.