ZigZag Medvedev for MQL5

The indicator is similar to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12330. However, it considers the MQL5 platform features.

Peaks and bottoms are calculated based solely on external bars. After a swing is formed, the indicator does not redraw providing opportunities for traders working on horizontal level breakthroughs. Traffic can be reduced by changing the amount of calculated bars in the MinBars variable (default value is 500). All you need is to select the output options, so that you can see the market "texture".

Constructive suggestions and feedback are highly appreciated.